



Frances High Administrative Court has ordered the government to take all necessary additional steps within the next nine months to enable it to meet its climate crisis targets or face possible sanctions, including substantial fines. The Council of State said in a final decision published Thursday, without any possibility of appeal by the government, that France was not on track to meet its goal of achieving a 40% emission reduction from 1990 levels by in 2030. The State Council instructs the government to take additional measures between now and March 31, 2022 to hit the target, he said. A spokesman said he would assess the actions of the states after the deadline, which falls a few days before the first round of presidential polls in which Emmanuel Macron is expected to seek re-election and could issue a fine if he deems it necessary. This decision by the Council of State is historic: for the first time in France, the state has been ordered to act on climate change, said Damien Carme, an MEP and former mayor of the northern coastal city of Grande-Synthe, who brought up the case. I hope this will put an end to lethargy, hypocrisy and cynicism … After the ornate speeches of governments, there is a lack of action and ambition that is endangering our common future. A former environment minister, Corinne Lepage, who represented the city, also hailed the decision as historic, while a campaign group including Oxfam France and Greenpeace France said the loop was tightening over the government. Greenpeace France hailed what it called a clear ultimatum issued ahead of governments’ inaction on climate change. The rate of decline in greenhouse gas emissions in France between 2015 and 2018 was about half as fast as it took to meet its 2030 target. The office of the prime minister, Jean Castex, said the government took note of the decision and reiterated its determination to strengthen its climate action by further accelerating emissions reductions. It has already promised to announce additional measures that allow us to meet our goals this fall. Macron has been criticized for failing to meet the goals of the Frances Paris climate agreement, with the High Independent Climate Council repeatedly warning that the government was falling short of its commitments. In November 2020 the Council of State decided that France’s climate goals were mandatory, then gave the government three additional months to prove that its climate policies would allow the country to meet its goals.

