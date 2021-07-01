Returning woman from the UK sexually assaulted by a family friend in Lahore





LAHORE:

A 26-year-old woman, who recently returned to Pakistan from England to attend her father’s funeral, has claimed she was sexually assaulted by her close family friend in Lahore. The victim in her complaint filed with police said Faizan, the son of her family friend, was sexually assaulted while she was staying at their home in Wahdar Colony in the provincial capital. She said she moved to Faizan’s residence in the cantonment area after her stepmother evicted her from their home. Pointing to her ordeal, the victim said the accused entered her room in the early hours while she was sleeping and harassed her. After the resistance, she claimed that the accused threatened her with terrible consequences and sexually assaulted her for at least three days. Read also: Kidnapped girl killed in Khanewal The victim said Faizan did not even let her visit the hospital as her health deteriorated. She said in her complaint that she later informed the police about the incident on the emergency aid line. Police have arrested the suspect after recording a first information report (FIR). Meanwhile, told a police officer Express Tribune that the telephone number provided by the victim in her claim is not original and registered in the name of Mazhar, who is a plumber by profession. According to police, the victim in the past had also recorded at least three cases of sexual assault and later withdrew them all after reaching an agreement. The police official said that in the present case the victim also did not appear at her medical examination. He added that the two sides were good friends, but they had developed differences in recent times. Punjab Police Inspector General (IGP) Inam Ghani has received the notification of the incident and asked the Lahore police chief to submit a report as soon as possible.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://tribune.com.pk/story/2308312/uk-returned-woman-sexually-assaulted-by-family-friend-in-lahore The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos