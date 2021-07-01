International
Women protest as Turkey lifts treaty on violence against women
ANKARA / ISTANBUL (Reuters) – Thousands took to the streets of Turkey’s largest cities on Thursday to protest the withdrawal of countries from an international treaty to combat violence against women, a move that has drawn strong criticism from Western allies. .
The protests came hours after President Tayyip Erdogan defended withdrawal from the Istanbul Convention, negotiated in Turkey’s largest city in 2011 and set up to prevent and prosecute violence against women and domestic abuse.
We will not be silent, we will not be afraid, we will not bow down and we will not sing, cheering the women among a crowd of several hundred who gathered in the capital Ankara. We are not giving up the Istanbul Convention, read a big purple banner.
I find it incredible that the government is taking away rights instead of improving them. We wake up every day from a female murder or a trans murder and as women it is not possible to feel safe in this country, said student Ozgul, 26 years old.
Amid a heavy police presence, more than 1,000 people, mostly women, demonstrated in central Istanbul and there were smaller protests in the Aegean city of Izmir and elsewhere across the country.
Erdogan announced the withdrawal in March, saying Turkey would use local laws to protect women’s rights, and defended his action Thursday against those he said portrayed him as a step backwards in the fight against violence against women. .
Our battle did not begin with the Istanbul Convention and will not end with our withdrawal from the treaty, he said.
Ankara’s withdrawal sparked condemnation from both the United States and the European Union, and critics say it further puts Turkey in step with the bloc it applied to join in 1987.
A court appeal to stop the withdrawal was rejected this week.
Three opposition parties also withdrew from a parliamentary committee Thursday to protest the decision.
We will continue our fight, Canan Gullu, president of the Federation of Turkish Women’s Associations, said on Wednesday. Turkey is shooting itself in the foot with this decision.
She said that since March, women and other groups in need have been more reluctant to seek help and less likely to receive it, with economic hardship driven by COVID-19 causing a dramatic increase in violence against them.
A monitoring group has recorded approximately one female homicide per day in Turkey since a significant increase five years ago.
Proponents of the Convention and the relevant legislation say stricter enforcement is needed.
Many conservatives in Turkey and Erdogan’s AK Party with Islamic roots say the pact undermines the family. Some also see the Convention as promoting homosexuality through its principle of non-discrimination on the grounds of sexual orientation.
The removal of the pact will not lead to any legal or practical shortcomings in preventing violence against women, Erdogan’s office said Tuesday in the administrative court that rejected the appeal.
This month, Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights Dunja Mijatovic sent a letter to Turkey’s interior and justice ministers expressing concern about an increase in homophobic language by some officials, some of whom targeted the convention.
Additional Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu and Ezgi Erkoyun, Written by Daren Butler; Editing by Kevin Liffey, Alexandra Hudson and Mark Potter
Sources
2/ https://www.reuters.com/article/us-turkey-rights-women/women-protest-as-turkey-quits-violence-on-women-treaty-idUSKCN2E738J
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]