Women protest as Turkey lifts treaty on violence against women

ANKARA / ISTANBUL (Reuters) – Thousands took to the streets of Turkey’s largest cities on Thursday to protest the withdrawal of countries from an international treaty to combat violence against women, a move that has drawn strong criticism from Western allies. .

People take part in a protest against Turkey’s withdrawal from the Istanbul Convention, an international agreement created to protect women, in Istanbul, Turkey, July 1, 2021. REUTERS / Murad Sezer

The protests came hours after President Tayyip Erdogan defended withdrawal from the Istanbul Convention, negotiated in Turkey’s largest city in 2011 and set up to prevent and prosecute violence against women and domestic abuse.

We will not be silent, we will not be afraid, we will not bow down and we will not sing, cheering the women among a crowd of several hundred who gathered in the capital Ankara. We are not giving up the Istanbul Convention, read a big purple banner.

I find it incredible that the government is taking away rights instead of improving them. We wake up every day from a female murder or a trans murder and as women it is not possible to feel safe in this country, said student Ozgul, 26 years old.

Amid a heavy police presence, more than 1,000 people, mostly women, demonstrated in central Istanbul and there were smaller protests in the Aegean city of Izmir and elsewhere across the country.

Erdogan announced the withdrawal in March, saying Turkey would use local laws to protect women’s rights, and defended his action Thursday against those he said portrayed him as a step backwards in the fight against violence against women. .

Our battle did not begin with the Istanbul Convention and will not end with our withdrawal from the treaty, he said.

Ankara’s withdrawal sparked condemnation from both the United States and the European Union, and critics say it further puts Turkey in step with the bloc it applied to join in 1987.

A court appeal to stop the withdrawal was rejected this week.

Three opposition parties also withdrew from a parliamentary committee Thursday to protest the decision.

We will continue our fight, Canan Gullu, president of the Federation of Turkish Women’s Associations, said on Wednesday. Turkey is shooting itself in the foot with this decision.

She said that since March, women and other groups in need have been more reluctant to seek help and less likely to receive it, with economic hardship driven by COVID-19 causing a dramatic increase in violence against them.

A monitoring group has recorded approximately one female homicide per day in Turkey since a significant increase five years ago.

Proponents of the Convention and the relevant legislation say stricter enforcement is needed.

Many conservatives in Turkey and Erdogan’s AK Party with Islamic roots say the pact undermines the family. Some also see the Convention as promoting homosexuality through its principle of non-discrimination on the grounds of sexual orientation.

The removal of the pact will not lead to any legal or practical shortcomings in preventing violence against women, Erdogan’s office said Tuesday in the administrative court that rejected the appeal.

This month, Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights Dunja Mijatovic sent a letter to Turkey’s interior and justice ministers expressing concern about an increase in homophobic language by some officials, some of whom targeted the convention.