UPDATE: Lebanon should not be left to ‘unscrupulous interests’, Pope says

VATICAN CITY (CNS) – After a day of prayer and reflection with Lebanon’s Christian leaders, Pope Francis called on political leaders instead to set aside partisan interests that have destroyed the country.

In a prayer service that ended the summit on July 1, the pope called for “the end of the few winners from the suffering of many,” a practice that has sacrificed peace and the common good.

“Stop using Lebanon and the Middle East for external interests and benefits,” he said. “The Lebanese people must be given the opportunity to be the architects of a better future on their land without unnecessary interference.”

The Pope and nine Catholic, Orthodox and Protestant leaders began the day with a short prayer in St. Peter’s Basilica and a day of reflection and discussion about Lebanon and its religious, political, social and economic challenges.

“Abana alathie,” Pope Francis chanted in Arabic as he led Lebanese leaders in the Lord’s Prayer in short early morning service. After reciting the prayer and remaining silent for 10 minutes, the pope and leaders walk down the stairs under the main altar of St. Peter’s Basilica to light candles.

The Pope and his guests spent most of the day sitting at a round table in the Clementine Hall of the Apostolic Palace with Archbishop Joseph Spiteri, nuncio to Lebanon, moderating behind closed doors.

Joining Pope Francis were: Cardinal Bechara Rai, Patriarch Maroni; Syrian Catholic Patriarch Ignace Joseph III Younan; Catholic Patriarch Melkite Joseph Absi; Chaldean Catholic Bishop Michel Kassarji of Beirut; Bishop Cesar Essayan, Apostolic Vicar of the Latin Rite of Beirut; Greek Orthodox Patriarch John X of Antioch; Armenian Apostolic Catholic Aram of Cilicia; Syrian Orthodox Patriarch Ignatius Aphrem II; and Rev. Joseph Kassab, president of the Supreme Council of the Evangelical Community in Syria and Lebanon.

Lebanon plunged into a political crisis after Saad Hariri, who was appointed prime minister in October, and President Michel Aoun failed to reach an agreement on forming a government.

And the country’s economic woes – due to a falling currency and the COVID-19 pandemic – worsened after a massive explosion last year in the port of Beirut that killed at least 180 people, injured 6,000 and displaced up to 300,000 others. from their homes.

After Pope Francis met with Hariri at the Vatican in April, the potential prime minister had posted on Twitter that the Pope would “visit Lebanon”, but only after a government is formed.

However, Archbishop Paul R. Gallagher, the Vatican’s foreign minister, told reporters in late June that a papal visit could take place later this year or early next year and, given the suffering of the Christian community in Lebanon, the pope could even consider traveling before a government was formed.

Surrounded by Lebanese Christian leaders, the pope was thrown into the basilica. The solemn service included traditional Christian hymns and prayers in Armenian, Syrian, and Arabic echoing in St. Peter’s Basilica. Among those present were members of the diplomatic corps accredited to the Vatican and the Lebanese community of Rome.

In his speech before the end of the ecumenical evening prayer service, the pope said that by seeking “the light of God” to illuminate the darkness facing Lebanon, Christians also recognize “their lack of clarity” in their “failure” to giving enduring testimonies of the Gospel “and losing the opportunity to build” brotherhood, reconciliation and complete unity. “

“For all this, we apologize and with repentant hearts pray, ‘Lord, have mercy,'” he said.

Calling Lebanon a “treasure of civilization and spirituality” in the Middle East, the pope said the country’s call “will be a land of tolerance and pluralism” and “an oasis of brotherhood where different religions and faiths meet”. He also encouraged Lebanese people “not to lose heart” and “find in the roots of your history the hope of a new flourishing”.

The Pope called on political leaders to “find urgent and lasting solutions to the current economic, social and political crisis, aware that there can be no peace without justice.” He also urged members of the international community to create conditions “so that the country does not collapse, but enters a path of recovery”.

That, he said, “will be to everyone’s advantage.”

Christians in Lebanon, he said, have a crucial role to play in “building a future together” and should be free from “partisan interests, privileges and priorities”.

“We Christians are called to be sowers of peace and builders of brotherhood, not upsetting the grudges and regrets of the past, not avoiding the responsibilities of the present, but looking to the future with hope for the future,” the Pope said. . He also assured Muslims and members of other religions in the country of “the openness and willingness of the church to work together in building brotherhood and promoting peace.”

“Together, through honest dialogue and pure intentions, we can bring light where there is darkness,” Pope Francis said. “Let us entrust every effort and devotion to Christ, the prince of peace, so that, as we have prayed, ‘from the undiscovered rays of his mercy, darkness may flee, twilight may vanish, shadows may disperse, and night may recede.” .