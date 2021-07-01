Delhi residents have the right to feed stray dogs, according to high court rules

New Delhi: In a historic trial that could end the ongoing fighting between dog lovers and others in almost every neighborhood of the Capital and that could determine how community dogs are treated (the exact term for stray dogs) across the country, The Delhi High Court has strongly ruled in favor of the people best friends.

In a June 24 trial uploaded to its website Thursday, a single JR Midha court has addressed many of the contentious issues.

One, the judgment says that community dogs can be fed and that animal lovers have the right to feed them, either in their independent alleys or on porches, or in certain areas that you will need to work with. local officials or resident welfare associations – with the caveat that these designated areas should be within the territory of the dogs.

Two, says vaccinated and neutered dogs cannot be removed by the municipal corporation.

Third, it places the burden of vaccinating and spaying animals on the municipal corporation, the resident welfare association, and local dog groups (almost every neighborhood has a group of volunteers who feed, vaccinate, and spay dogs, usually at their own expense). , and care for the injured or sick). The order adds that sterilization of such animals is a necessity to control overcrowding.

Fourth, urges the Animal Welfare Board of India to work with resident welfare associations to ensure that these are followed and other provisions for the prevention of cruelty to animals are complied with.

Five, urges local police and resident welfare associations to get involved in maintaining peace in the area between dog lovers and other residents.

The decision comes on a property dispute between Maya D Chablani and Radha Mittal where a claim was filed by the plaintiff to stop the defendant from eating community dogs near the entry or exit of the lawsuit property.

However, Chablani, represented by lawyer Abhishek Gusain, Mittal represented by lawyer DK Pandey later settled the dispute amicably with the help of amicus curiae lawyer Pragyan Sharma and lawyer Manisha T. Karia, for the Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI).

The agreement between the parties on this issue was registered in the order of 5 May, according to which, the defendant no. 1 (Mittal) agreed to feed stray dogs at point A at certain times, the court recorded in its judgment.

Raunak Bhakkar, 30-year-old finance manager, said dogs are loyal animals and that they should be kept together in the colony, and added that proper care should be taken for the canines that also preserve our societies.

Rima Barua, a communications manager in north Delhi said dogs in her company once chased her as she was returning late at night after work. I think the authorities should review their guidelines so that other individuals do not have to pay the price for the same, she said.

Community dogs (stray or stray dogs) have the right to food, and citizens have the right to feed community dogs, but in exercising this right, care must be taken to ensure that it does not infringe on rights. of others or cause any harm, obstruction, harassment and harassment to other individuals or members of society, the trial said.

Judging that animals have the right under the law to be treated with compassion, respect and dignity, the court said that community dogs are territorial beings who have the right to food.

We must show compassion to all living creatures. Animals can be dumb but we as a society have to speak on their behalf. No pain or agony should be inflicted on animals. Cruelty to animals causes them psychological pain. Animals breathe like us and have emotions. The animals require food, water, shelter, normal behavior, medical care, self-determination, the trial said.

Emphasizing the importance of stray dogs, Justice Midha said they perform the role of community cleaners and also control the rodent population in the area, thus preventing the spread of diseases like Leptospirosis. Indeed, one of the reasons attributed to the plague that struck Surat (which has not been scientifically proven) is that a dog extermination machine in the community may have contributed to the spread of the disease. The court also said that community dogs also play the role of guards by protecting the community from the entry of strangers or strangers.

Atul Goyal, president of the United Residents Joint Action (URJA), a top body of the RWA, said a full review of current guidelines is required and a monitoring authority should be appointed to oversee the implementation of the policy to be put in place. in power. It is a civil matter and should be resolved amicably among civilians.