Review of vacant hall seats sends NTU students clash, Parenting and Education News and Top Stories

SINGAPORE – Nanyang University of Technology said late Thursday evening (July 1) that it was reviewing whether it could let more students stay on campus next school year after a shocking announcement earlier in the day that hall occupancy would be reduced by isolation of Covid-19 and other related purposes.

The previous announcement had sent thousands of students trying to find alternatives before the start of the school year next month. Many are international students who are currently still in the halls as they have no local residence.

It is understandable that students will not have to leave now until July 15, as previously announced.

In response to questions from The Straits Times, NTU said it had to review the number of hall seats due to safe management measures and that this year’s demand for hall seats had been “extremely strong”.

“However, with vaccinations currently underway and a good vaccination rate expected, as well as other safe management measures we intend to implement, we are currently reviewing the capacity to allow more students to stay on campus. , “said a university spokesman. He said updates will be provided in the coming days.

More than 4,700 students had signed a petition appealing against the previous notice.

Amid quarrels by students over finding alternative accommodation when they were first told to leave, the NTU Student Union sent an email at 6pm telling them to stay determined as it was working with the university to find more lots of accommodation.

Applications for approximately 14,000 vacancies in 24 residential halls must be made annually.

Foreign residents said they had stayed in their halls last year, even when other students returned home during the break, when the weekly cases were in the hundreds. The students feared their plans would be thrown into disarray, with many people worried about financial issues and broken schedules.

Malaysian business student Rachel Ng, 23, said she started searching for apartments online the moment she saw the announcement at 1am. If told to vacate, she may have to pay the rent herself as her scholarship only covers on-campus accommodation.

“I have to find another job and try to make it work in order to pay the rent,” said the third-year student.

Mr Shoon Zhen Yong, a third-year student leader of a union of about 500 Malaysian students on campus, told The Straits Times that almost all of his group friends had been rejected.

He said: “Last year, the cases were worse, but (NTU was able) to provide them with housing. Now that most of us are at least half vaccinated, why do they suddenly want to evict most of the students? “

Le Ha Phuong, a 20-year-old Vietnamese student, said rental rates could double, looking at off-campus apartments she found online. “My family finances are not strong and I pay all the hall fees myself,” said the third-year humanities student.

One of the petition’s creators, humanities student Jean Ku Week, 21, said a study they had created found that 90 percent of the nearly 1,000 respondents were rejected. Nearly half of the respondents were foreign students.

“We saw a lot of people complaining in the group conversation. Their voices could not be heard there and the school could not see the actual numbers,” said the Malaysian sophomore.

Many students who were guaranteed a place in a hall were also rejected, including first- and second-year students and those with high scores of extracurricular activity.

Benedict Kwok, a 24-year-old English Literature student, said: “Most of my classes this semester are still on campus, so I never imagined they would have a limited stay in the hall so drastically. “. If he cannot stay on campus, his daily journey from Bishan may take three hours.

Accounting student Ruben Selvaraju, 22, thought he would have his room for a second year.

He said: “We all expected it to be as normal, given that the Covid situation has more or less stabilized … I think we are really disappointed by the lack of transparency from our school.”