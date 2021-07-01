Is it just the passengers’ fault for the air rage? – National and International News – THU 1Jul2021

What lies behind the roof in air rage incidents? Iran demands assurances that the US will not withdraw from the nuclear deal again.

NATIONAL NEWS

What lies behind the roof in air rage incidents?

Many of us will have seen the many “anger” videos circulating on social media. In an infamous incident, a female passenger squeezed a flight attendant into a masked dispute, dropping her two teeth. Recently, an undisciplined male passenger in the Delta had to try to subdue outside the cabin.

While these incidents are shocking, one can be forgiven for dismissing them as one-off. But, according to the Federal Aviation Administration, this is not the case. This year, the agency has recorded more than 3,100 reports of undisciplined air passengers, 487 of whom were serious enough to seek investigation. Compare that to the average of 147 such investigations each year over the past decade.

Why now?

The increase in cases has even surprised experts who have studied air rage for years. The increasingly tight, inhospitable conditions in the economy class have steadily increased tensions in recent decades. Passengers getting into crowded cabins after months of isolation obviously increase stocks.

Moreover, tensions over mask requirements on airlines have caused some of the worst confrontations. And once someone picks up the phone and starts recording, the aggressors just tend to escalate. Passengers consuming alcohol at high altitudes also experience twice the intoxicating effect than on land. The combined effect is a psychological barrel of tension and empathy.

What are airlines doing?

In response to the escalation of violence, the FAA adopted a zero tolerance policy in January. Since then, the agency has issued $ 563,800 in fines. They recently set a new record, fining the undisciplined Delta passenger $ 52,500. But these have done little to alleviate the problem and the number and severity of incidents have only increased.

Many airlines have also banned alcohol service on their flights, while some are selling it only in business and first class.

But the travelers themselves can not takeeverything faji. The airlines themselves have done little to make the flying coach, or flying in general, a more enjoyable experience. The opposite in fact.

Cancellations – delays – disruptions

Despite taking billions of dollars from taxpayers to hold their actions together during the pandemic, almost every major U.S. carrier has canceled or delayed 100 flights across the U.S. Most carriers have blamed equipment and personnel issues.

Even the rich material from the government was not enough to save jobs in the airline industry. The airlines laid off hundreds of thousands of experienced workers and are now trying to hire young people. This includes granting early retirement to thousands of experienced pilots. The other pilots got angry and were unable to keep their skills up to sniff, and so they have to play now.

You just have to read the angry comments from the passengers on Twitter whose flights were delayed and canceled. When a factor in the fact that tickets are more expensive now than they have been in years, it is clear that camouflage and alcohol are not the only things that contribute to passenger dissatisfaction.

INTERNATIONAL NEWS

Iran demands assurances that the US will not withdraw from the nuclear deal again

The recent hard-line election of Ebrahim Raisi to the Iranian presidency has heightened urgency in Vienna, where negotiators hope to restore the nuclear deal. International observers fear the window is closing to reach an agreement before Raisi installs his cabinet, or before Iran reaches a significant nuclear threshold.

The French envoy to the UN Nicolas De Rivire says, The parameters and benefits of a return to the agreement will not be the same after a certain period of time. He explains that in recent months alone, uranium enrichment in Iran has increased from 20% to 60%. 60% is beyond the threshold required for any peaceful civilian application. 90% enrichment is the minimum for a nuclear weapon.

After three months, the talks have managed to negotiate many of the key agreements of the agreement. But some key embedding points still need to be resolved. One of these is that Iran is demanding that the US lift sanctions before Iran suspends its nuclear activities, while the US is making the opposite request. The other is that Iran is seeking a guarantee that the US will not be able to unilaterally withdraw from the deal, as former President Trump did in 2018. The Iranian side argues that without such a guarantee, international investors will reluctant to resume business with Iran.

This poses a problem for the American side. Legally speaking, a US administration cannot irrevocably force its successors to support its agreements. Nor would the external application of the guarantee be acceptable. Seeking permission from the UN to withdraw from the deal would leave the US at the mercy of the Russian veto.

