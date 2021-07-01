Prominent women call on tech giants to crack down on online bullying





More than 200 prominent women from around the world, including actors, journalists, musicians and former government leaders, have written an open letter urging the CEOs of Facebook, Twitter, TikTok and Google to prioritize security. of women on their platforms. paper was published Thursday by the World Wide Web Foundation and coincided with a promise from the four tech giants to improve the security of their online platforms. The companies pledge and the letter, which seeks to hold them accountable for their promises, came on the second day of the UN Generation Equality Forum in Paris, which focuses on gender equality. The signatories of the letters included Graa Machel, widow Nelson Mandelas; Julia Gillard, former Prime Minister of Australia; tennis champion Billie Jean King; and actors Thandiwe Newton, Ashley Judd and Emma Watson. The Internet is the square of the 21st century city, the letter said. It is the place where debate takes place, communities are built, products are sold and reputations are made. But the scale of online abuse means that, for many women, these digital city squares are unsafe. This is a threat to progress on gender equality.

Diane Abbott, one of the signatories, who in 1987 became the first black woman elected to the British Parliament, said in an interview that she had faced incessant online harassment for years. It has always been a sub-stream of racism and misogyny, she said. But social media has made everything so much worse. Every day when you click on Twitter or Facebook, you have to steel yourself to see racist abuse which is a horrible feeling. Searches by Amnesty International in 2018 saw the abuse of female politicians and journalists on Twitter in Britain and the United States. He found that black women were 84 percent more likely than white women to be the target of abusive tweets. I think that prevents younger women from coming into politics because they do not feel they can get that level of abuse, Ms. Abbott said.

Commitments made by tech companies Thursday conducted during a foundation-led 14-month collaboration would allow users to better manage who could engage with their posts and strengthen systems to report abuse. Over 120 experts from technology companies, civil society, academia and government in more than 35 countries worked on solutions to tackle cyberbullying.

Azmina Dhrodia, senior policy manager at the foundation, welcomed the promises. This is the first time there has been cross-industrial co-operation on women’s security, she said. But Seyi Akiwowo, chief executive of Glitch, a British charity campaigning to end online abuse, particularly of women and marginalized groups, said insurance from companies needs to go further. Not to mention content moderation, training and holistic support needed for human content moderators and the role and limitations of AI in content moderation, she said, adding that the importance of diversity and representation within the top management of these companies was also overlooked. The letter referred to findings from a 2020 study by The Economist by more than 4,000 women, who found that 38 percent of women in 51 countries had direct experience of online bullying. This comes two months after English soccer stars took part in a 24-hour social media boycott in April, to put pressure on companies like Facebook, Twitter and Instagram to take action against cyberbullying and racism. Moving forward, the paper demands, women should have greater control over their online experience, and technology companies should allow women to easily report abuse and track the progress of reports.

The foundation said it would monitor the progress of technology companies towards these goals on an annual basis. For Mrs. Abbott said it remains to be seen if any tangible action would come from the commitments. What they need to do is get them offline altogether some of the people who put the worst abuse on the internet.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/07/01/world/women-online-harassment.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos