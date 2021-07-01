Tropical Storm Elsa Moves Fast: Florida, Caribbean Must Follow Forecast | Weather Channel – Weather Channel Articles

Tropical Storm Elsa formed in the Atlantic east of the Lesser Antilles early Thursday.

Elsa is expected to track down the Lesser Antilles on Friday.

Its future in terms of potential U.S. influence remains very uncertain next week. Tropical Storm Elsa is expected to hit the Caribbean by Friday, with warnings issued for Windward and Leeward Islands. Residents of the Caribbean and Florida should follow Elsa’s progress closely over the holiday weekend.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Elsa had been concentrating about 600 miles east-southeast of the Windward Islands since early Thursday afternoon.

Tropical storm warnings have been issued for parts of Windward and Leeward Islands, where tropical storm force conditions (winds of at least 39 mph) are expected on Friday. Those areas are shown in red on the map below.

Every hour of tropical storm is actually shown in yellow on the map below, which means that tropical storm conditions are possible in these areas on Friday.

Elsa is speeding west at 28 miles per hour. That should allow it to reach the Windward Islands and the Southern Leeward Islands on Friday as a strong tropical storm.

The NHC says total rainfall of 3 to 6 inches with isolated amounts of up to 10 inches is possible in the Windward Islands and South Leeward Islands on Friday. This can lead to isolated fire floods and landslides. That said, the fast forward speed of the system will limit the threat of rainfall that might otherwise be greater.

Current status and forecast path (The red shadow area indicates the possible path of the center of the tropical cyclone. Importers It is important to note that impacts (especially heavy rain, high slides, coastal floods, winds) with each tropical cyclone usually spread beyond its forecast path .)

Elsa will then move around the central and western Caribbean over the weekend. Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands, Hispaniola, Jamaica and Cuba can see heavy rainfall and strong winds from this system during that time. Puerto Rico can receive rainfall of 1 to 3 inches with localized amounts of 5 inches Friday through Saturday.

Florida and the Eastern Gulf of Mexico have been included in the NHC long-range forecast path, however, it is uncertain what, if any, impacts they may bring to these areas early next week.

This is because there are some important predictive factors that will not yet be focused once this system is introduced in the Caribbean that will affect its future.

One of them is how much ground interaction there will be with Puerto Rico, Hispaniola and / or Cuba to weaken this system over the holiday weekend. Excessive ground interaction can ruin Elsa enough and prevent her from staying untouched beyond the Caribbean.

Another big uncertainty is when and how sharp the system is expected to make a northwest turn later this weekend and early next week.

The range of results extends from a faster, steeper turn northwest then north then northeast, recovering well on the southeast shores in a much smoother, more subtle, late northwest turn into the Gulf of Mexico.

Elsa’s fairly rapid westward movement could prevent her from strengthening very quickly in the short term as she crosses the Caribbean.

If Elsa heads to Florida, later Monday or Tuesday appears to be the earliest that this system could affect parts of South Florida.

The earliest formation of the Fifth Storm named

Elsa is the earliest formation of the fifth Atlantic-named hurricane recorded in the satellite era (since 1966). The old record was held by Edouard, which took place a year ago on the evening of July 5th.

The name Elsa is new to the list of rotating names used this season. This year’s list was last used in 2015, but Erika was the “E” storm that year.

Erika retired after causing deadly and devastating floods on the Caribbean island of Dominica. Elsa replaced him.

