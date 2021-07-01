International
Why the US, China need to work together to combat climate change
A satellite image shows the young forest spreading in a thick belt from China’s northern borders with Russia and Mongolia to the south and west, toward the Gobi Desert.
By the end of planting in 2050, the Tri-Northern Shelter Forest Program will cover about 35 million hectares, an area the size of Germany. It will be the largest environmental project ever undertaken on Earth.
Although launched in 1978 to stem the spread of desertification by releasing sandstorms into rapidly expanding cities, the program is a key part of Chinese domestic efforts to address climate change.
According to the cartographic book, China is greener today than it was a generation ago.
But that is not the whole story.
The project is emblematic of the country’s strengths in tackling such a complex problem as climate change, says Beijing-based Li Shuo, who runs Greenpeace’s climate and energy policy in East Asia but is also emblematic of weaknesses. his.
Its full scale and ambition is almost difficult to understand for those accustomed to the efforts of Western nations. But because it was originally formed by central planning departments rather than by ecologists and scientists, much of the energy expended was wasted, especially in the early years.
Officials directed the planting of groups of fast-growing poplar trees and the resulting monoculture did little for biodiversity and left young forests prone to pest infestation and erosion.
In the years since then, science and leadership have improved, as has the forest.
Loading
China, meanwhile, did its economic miracle, lifting hundreds of millions of people out of poverty and placing itself at the heart of world production.
As a result, in 2006 it surpassed the United States as the largest emitter of carbon dioxide in the world and remains so to this day. Industrialization has been as devastating to Chinese environments as it has been to others before them. And in the Earth’s atmosphere.
At the time the world met to strike at what became the Paris Climate Agreement in 2015, a few things were obvious. Each nation needed to do a little. But if an agreement were to be reached, developed nations would have to make deeper emission cuts than emerging economies.
It was also clear that if the world were to have any chance of avoiding the worst effects of climate change, the United States and China would have to work together.
The US is the largest historical source of emissions. Most of the greenhouse gases it produced during its global rise are still warming the planet. Together, the US and China account for 40 percent of today’s global emissions.
Following the failure of the global climate talks in 2009, the US and China were determined to ensure that the Paris talks would not fail in the same way.
Months before the start of the Paris summit, the two nations shocked the world by announcing their climate agreement. China agreed to peak emissions in 2030; US to reduce its emissions by between 26 and 28 percent by 2025. Climate delays would not be able to use the failure of these giant economies as cover for their goals in Paris.
But with the victory of Donald Trumps, the US abandoned its efforts and the relationship between the two nations deteriorated.
A new green deal
Under President Joe Biden, the US is again determined to act. Biden has announced an even bolder goal – to cut US emissions by 50-52 percent to 2005 levels by 2030. He is now using all the machinery of US diplomacy to lead the world to agree to drastic action. at the COP26 climate talks in Glasgow in November
At the same time, however, U.S. domestic climate policy is hostage to Republicans in the Senate.
This cycle of American haste and inaction has not inspired confidence in China, Li says.
John Kerry, who led the secret pre-Paris mission from the US, is again leading negotiations between the two countries. Ahead of the Bidens Climate Conference in April, China and the US issued a joint statement saying climate change should be addressed with the seriousness and urgency it requires, suggesting that there was hope that both powers could quarantine the issue by their wider competition.
Bernice Lee, director of future research at the London-based foreign policy institute Chatham House, notes that although President Xi Jinping does not face the same pressures as Democratic leaders, he is not immune to political gravity.
Xi may have invested political capital in climate action, but he faces the same imperatives to maintain prosperity and employment as his Western counterparts. Meanwhile, some Chinese provincial leaders are increasing coal production and building coal plants reflexively as an economic stimulus.
Lee also believes that China now sees climate action as linked to its wider and growing international power and prestige.
Professor Bill Hare, a lead author in the fourth assessment for the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change and chief executive of Climate Analytics, says China is reducing carbon intensity in its heavy coal-fired power sector faster than many nations, including Australia. Even as it opens new coal mines, he notes, it is closing older, less efficient ones.
He agrees that Xi and most of the Chinese Communist Party leadership see climate change as a potentially existential threat, especially as crop production declines and water supplies fall under threat due to climate pressures.
How far China is willing to go will become clearer in the months leading up to the Glasgow talks, he says.
Loading
Climate Analysis data is used to construct Climate action tracker, which judges the progress nations are making toward the globally agreed goal of keeping heat well below 2 degrees Celsius and pursuing efforts to limit heat to 1.5 degrees.
Makes gloomy reading. Australian policies are assessed as insufficient, Chinas as very insufficient. U.S. efforts fall into the worst, critically insufficient category.
Hare explains that this is a reflection of the abandonment of the issue by the Trump administrations and the new rankings that analyze the impacts of Biden-era policies will soon be published.
Li believes China’s actions may not be made clear in the Glasgow talks, where any omission could be seen as a diplomatic victory for the US. On the contrary, he says, announcements can be made domestically or in other settings. like the G20 meetings or the United Nations General Assembly in September.
Asked which nation he believes has done the most to address what many see as the defining issue of our time, Li says both have failed so far.
Looking at their data, he says it provides data on the past, but no answers to inform our future.
Driven to predict, Li says that despite his concerns about China’s mixed climate messages, the issue has not become as politically polarizing in Beijing as it was in Washington.
As America’s climate plan will be tested again in polls in 2024, China’s leaders, for better or for worse, will dictate the course for the next three decades.
In light of this, says Li, there are several reasons to believe that Chinese climate policy can improve faster and more predictably than America.
Sources
2/ https://www.smh.com.au/environment/climate-change/power-to-change-why-the-us-and-china-must-work-together-on-the-climate-crisis-20210630-p585kj.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]