Why the US, China need to work together to combat climate change

Normal text size Larger text size Very large text size A satellite image shows the young forest spreading in a thick belt from China’s northern borders with Russia and Mongolia to the south and west, toward the Gobi Desert. By the end of planting in 2050, the Tri-Northern Shelter Forest Program will cover about 35 million hectares, an area the size of Germany. It will be the largest environmental project ever undertaken on Earth. Although launched in 1978 to stem the spread of desertification by releasing sandstorms into rapidly expanding cities, the program is a key part of Chinese domestic efforts to address climate change. Forest workers on a tree farm in Yichun city in northeast Chinas Heilongjiang province in June 2021. Credit:Getty Images According to the cartographic book, China is greener today than it was a generation ago. But that is not the whole story. The project is emblematic of the country’s strengths in tackling such a complex problem as climate change, says Beijing-based Li Shuo, who runs Greenpeace’s climate and energy policy in East Asia but is also emblematic of weaknesses. his.

Its full scale and ambition is almost difficult to understand for those accustomed to the efforts of Western nations. But because it was originally formed by central planning departments rather than by ecologists and scientists, much of the energy expended was wasted, especially in the early years. Officials directed the planting of groups of fast-growing poplar trees and the resulting monoculture did little for biodiversity and left young forests prone to pest infestation and erosion. In the years since then, science and leadership have improved, as has the forest. Loading China, meanwhile, did its economic miracle, lifting hundreds of millions of people out of poverty and placing itself at the heart of world production. As a result, in 2006 it surpassed the United States as the largest emitter of carbon dioxide in the world and remains so to this day. Industrialization has been as devastating to Chinese environments as it has been to others before them. And in the Earth’s atmosphere.

At the time the world met to strike at what became the Paris Climate Agreement in 2015, a few things were obvious. Each nation needed to do a little. But if an agreement were to be reached, developed nations would have to make deeper emission cuts than emerging economies. It was also clear that if the world were to have any chance of avoiding the worst effects of climate change, the United States and China would have to work together. The US is the largest historical source of emissions. Most of the greenhouse gases it produced during its global rise are still warming the planet. Together, the US and China account for 40 percent of today’s global emissions. Following the failure of the global climate talks in 2009, the US and China were determined to ensure that the Paris talks would not fail in the same way. Months before the start of the Paris summit, the two nations shocked the world by announcing their climate agreement. China agreed to peak emissions in 2030; US to reduce its emissions by between 26 and 28 percent by 2025. Climate delays would not be able to use the failure of these giant economies as cover for their goals in Paris. But with the victory of Donald Trumps, the US abandoned its efforts and the relationship between the two nations deteriorated.

A new green deal Under President Joe Biden, the US is again determined to act. Biden has announced an even bolder goal – to cut US emissions by 50-52 percent to 2005 levels by 2030. He is now using all the machinery of US diplomacy to lead the world to agree to drastic action. at the COP26 climate talks in Glasgow in November At the same time, however, U.S. domestic climate policy is hostage to Republicans in the Senate. This cycle of American haste and inaction has not inspired confidence in China, Li says. John Kerry, who led the secret pre-Paris mission from the US, is again leading negotiations between the two countries. Ahead of the Bidens Climate Conference in April, China and the US issued a joint statement saying climate change should be addressed with the seriousness and urgency it requires, suggesting that there was hope that both powers could quarantine the issue by their wider competition. Bernice Lee, director of future research at the London-based foreign policy institute Chatham House, notes that although President Xi Jinping does not face the same pressures as Democratic leaders, he is not immune to political gravity.

Xi may have invested political capital in climate action, but he faces the same imperatives to maintain prosperity and employment as his Western counterparts. Meanwhile, some Chinese provincial leaders are increasing coal production and building coal plants reflexively as an economic stimulus. Lee also believes that China now sees climate action as linked to its wider and growing international power and prestige. Professor Bill Hare, a lead author in the fourth assessment for the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change and chief executive of Climate Analytics, says China is reducing carbon intensity in its heavy coal-fired power sector faster than many nations, including Australia. Even as it opens new coal mines, he notes, it is closing older, less efficient ones. He agrees that Xi and most of the Chinese Communist Party leadership see climate change as a potentially existential threat, especially as crop production declines and water supplies fall under threat due to climate pressures. How far China is willing to go will become clearer in the months leading up to the Glasgow talks, he says.