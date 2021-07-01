Connect with us

Old News From the Wenatchee World archives: West Coast Airlines inaugural flight; Alpine Roamers Camp on the Upper Snow Lake; Wells replaces Odabashian on board airport | Old News

115 years ago 1906

The Wenatchee Military Band left last night for Leavenworth where it will provide musical entertainment for a Fourth of July celebration.

WT Higgins, who owns Chelan Planing Mills, passed through Wenatchee today on his way to Seattle for business.

Fred Hannan is today from the LV Wells farm in Wheeler Hill with a cherry load.

TA Meredith has purchased the WR Wilson confectionery shop on Wenatchee Avenue.

OM Butler, from Butler and Hannan clothing store, has acquired Hannan interest and will continue to operate the business and expand its stock of clothing, men’s furniture, hats and shoes.

AJ Linville returned today from Lake Chelan where she spent the fourth of July on a business and pleasure trip. Linville reports that he bought some properties by the sea.

Mrs. Clifford Griggs set off this morning for an extended trip to Stehekin. She was accompanied by Merl Smith.

Otis Tetherow came down from Chiwaukum yesterday morning after spending the fourth of July with friends.

AL Brown of Fort Dodge, Iowa, is the new school overseer in Wenatchee.

65 years ago 1956

The inaugural West Coast Airlines direct flight from Seattle to Wenatchee arrived on Sunday. Scheduled for 57 minutes elapsed time, the DC-3 arrived in Pangborn Field early and was met by local officials. The plane continued on to Euphrates.

Featuring “Spirit of ‘6” during the Fourth of July celebration was Francis Scott “Scotty” Key, 4, the sixth generation of the patriot’s successor Francis Scott Key, writer of “The Star-Spangled Banner.” Scotty Key is the son of Francis S. Key from Seattle and has been visiting his grandfather, Frank S. Key from Malaga.

No. 85 aide to the U.S. Legion of Peshawar elected officers Tuesday. They include Virginia Clarke, president; Beverly Agnew, First Vice President; Dorothy Elser, Second Vice President; Leona Ellis, secretary; Eleanor Colvin, relevant secretary; and Claire Nicholson, treasurer.

Wenatchee’s Vernon Stockwell will attend a meeting Thursday of the Pacific Pear Market Market Association in San Francisco. Stockwell is vice president of the Washington-Oregon Pear Conservation Association.

Nine members of the Alpine Roamers Mountaineering Club spent last weekend on the Upper Snow Lake. The group included Otto Ross, Millie Ross, Donna Downs, Pete Steele, Fred Shoun, Burr Singleton, Jess Peck, Gene Staley and Mary Wilson.

Loretta Johnston, the worthy counselor of the Quincy Rainbow Girls Assembly, was installed as Louisiana’s grand representative at last week’s Grand Assembly session in Pasco.

Plans are underway for the eighth anniversary Pateros Apple Pie Jamboree to be held on July 21st. Don Lautensleger will serve as chairman.

Entity seller Will Risk celebrated his 23rd year in business on Saturday.

Robert Rumsey is the principal of the new class school in Chelan.

40 years ago 1981

Members of the Lake Chelan Yacht Club will celebrate the Fourth of July at a Barbecue and dance in Chelan. Fred Franklin and Ron Fletcher are in charge of the arrangements.

Bob and Sylvia Gervais have opened the Antique Chelan and Auction Service on Woodin Avenue.

Gomer D. Richardson is the new sales manager of Musson Realty. Richardson has been on sale since the 1930s and is returning to the business world after a brief retirement.

New names and menu changes are planned for the Little Viking and Little Pedro restaurants in East Wenatchee and Wenatchee, respectively. Bruce Kuske, co-owner of Peter Rabbit Restaurants with his brother Robert, said the two local restaurants and the firm’s restaurants in Bellingham and Walla Walla will all be renamed RB McGregor.

Agriculture Secretary John R. Block has appointed 12 members to the Pacific Winter Pear Control Committee, including two members and four alternatives from North Central Washington. Wenatchee’s Tom Mathison was appointed a member of the committee. His alternatives are Orlan C. Bitterman from Cashmere and Don W. Nicholson from Peshawar. Jerry Kenoyer from Kashmir was appointed a member of the board. His alternatives are Jim Loudon from Wenatchee and Frank R. Kline from Leavenworth.

Live shellfish and Maine lobster will be among the specialties at a Wenatchee seafood store that reopened Wednesday and a new downtown restaurant to open later this month. David Brown and Jeff Prentice are partners in The Dolphin Express, the seafood store on Chelan Avenue and Fifth Street that will supply Brown’s new restaurant upstairs in the Morris building. Brown operates David Brown’s La Cocina in East Wenatchee and will name the new business David Brown’s Second Story.

Bethel Wenatchee Nr. 62 of the Daughters of Job installed the members of the guardianship council at the end of last month. They are Mrs. Montine Matthews, caretaker; Walter Jordan, associate caretaker; Barbara Pittman, secretary; JoAnn Tucker, director of music; Marjorie Beall, director of the Ages; Mrs. Lynn Pittsinger, custodian of items; Louise Youngblood, society promoter; and Marci Kirkpatrick, director of hospitality.

Chelan County Port Commissioners appointed William H. Wells Jr. of Leavenworth as county representatives on the Pangborn Field Airport Board. Wells replaces longtime airport board member and former Kashmir port commissioner Dick Odabashian.

