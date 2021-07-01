Lincoln International adds Andreas Bienert as Managing Director tidings





FRANKFURT, Germany – (WIRE BUSINESS) – 1 July 2021 – Lincoln International, a global investment banking consulting firm, is pleased to announce that Andreas Bienert has joined the Frankfurt office firms as Managing Director at Global Industrials Group. Andreas will lead the consulting business of industrial technology firms in the German-speaking region. This press release contains multimedia. See the full publication here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210701005254/en/ Lincoln International adds Andreas Bienert as Managing Director, further strengthening firms’ global consulting capabilities in industrial technology. (Photo: Business Wire) Andreas has over 15 years of investment banking experience and brings in-depth sector knowledge, established relationships and transaction experience, particularly in the industrial technology sector. It will focus on advising private equity and corporate clients on mergers and acquisitions (M&A) transactions. Andreas’s expertise in the industrial sector is an excellent complement to the firm at a time when automation and digitalization are driving global momentum, said Dr. Michael Drill, Managing Director and CEO of Lincoln International Germany. I look forward to his contribution to increasing our footprint with DACH and the Global Industrials Group. Friedrich Bieselt, Managing Director and Member of the Management Board, added, Andreas Addition expands and deepens our industrial expertise. He will be a strong addition to our global team and the customers we serve. Prior to joining Lincoln International, Andreas spent 15 years at Greenhill & Co., where he was responsible for advising on M&A’s largely complex, cross-border transactions. Andreas earned a Master of Business Administration from the European School of Business, Oestrich-Winkel, Germany. Andreas commented, I am excited to join Lincoln International and contribute to its highly successful and fast growing medium-sized market-focused consulting business. The industrial sector is at the heart of the German economy with significant M&A activity and Lincoln Internationals’ first-tier relationships, global network and reputation as a trusted advisor to business leaders and investors provide a true platform for success. I look forward to helping clients achieve their M&A goals. About Lincoln International We are trusted investment banking advisors to business owners and senior executives of leading private equity firms and public and private companies held worldwide. Our advisory services include mergers and acquisitions and mid-market advisory capital markets. We also provide fair evaluations and opinions and advisory services to joint ventures. As a closely integrated team with more than 600 professionals in 16 countries, we offer an unhindered perspective, backed by excellent execution and a deep commitment to customer success. With extensive industry knowledge and relationships, timely market intelligence and strategic knowledge, we create deep and productive customer relationships that last for decades. Contact us to learn more at www.lincolninternational.com. See the source version at businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210701005254/en/ CONTACT: Abigail Wilkes +44 208 126 1308 Keyword: EUROPE GERMANY UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA NEW YORK Industry Keyword: FINANCING PROFESSIONAL BANKING SERVICES SOURCE: Lincoln International Business wire for copyright 2021. PUB: 07/01/2021 08:45 AM / DISK: 07/01/2021 08:46 AM http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210701005254/sq

Business wire for copyright 2021.

