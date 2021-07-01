The world’s oldest living person is Puerto Rican, confirms Guinness World Records





The oldest man in the world is 112 years old and lives in Puerto Rico, Guinness World Record announced Wednesday Emilio “Don Millo” Flores Mrquez was born on August 8, 1908, in Carolina, Puerto Rico. Emilio Flores Mrquez. Guinness World Records Craig Glenday, editor-in-chief of Guinness World Records, said Flores Mrquez “was born, interestingly, on the 8th day of the 8th month in the 8th year of the 20th century!” As the second oldest of 11 children, Flores Mrquez started working on his father’s cane farm at a very young age. He was often responsible for watering and loading the cane into transport wagons. As the firstborn son of his family, he was also responsible for doing the housework and helping to care for his brothers and sisters. I was the oldest of the kids, so I did everything. I cleaned up, took care of the boys, did everything, Flores Mrquez said in a statement. Flores Mrquez had been married to Andrea Perez for 75 years, and they had four children together. Perez died in 2010, and two of their children, Tirsa and Millito, are still alive. Flores Mrquez also has five grandchildren. He now lives in Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico, where he received his official Guinness World Record title. His two lively children were there to commemorate lifelong achievement with festive photos. Emilio Flores Marquez, in the center, with his two children, Tirsa and Millito. Guinness World Records Although Flores Mrquez underwent surgery to implant a pacemaker 11 years ago and has lost almost all of his hearing, his family says he continues to show strength and good health. According to Flores Mrquez, the key to a long and happy life is to have an abundance of love as well as to avoid anger and rage. Follow NBC Latino IN Facebook, Tweet AND Instagram.

