ViacomCBS Unifies Domestic, International Oversight – The Hollywood Reporter





ViacomCBS executive regulation is pouring in internationally. In effect immediately, Chris McCarthy and Brian Robbins will add president and CEO titles to their respective brand groups at MTV Entertainment Group and Nickelodeon respectively. Furthermore, CBS Corp. CEO George Cheeks will expand his powers to include a global content strategy for all of the company’s free air networks worldwide. The changes follow a June 23 restructuring that saw McCarthy and Robbins add responsibilities that included Paramount + to a larger company that was created to prioritize broadcasting. With its new structure, ViacomCBS has largely abandoned the inherited media structure in which executives oversaw specific networks. (McCarthy, for example, oversaw a proposal that included Paramount Network, MTV, VH1, Comedy Central, TV Land, CMT and Logo, among others.) Instead, McCarthy and Nickelodeon’s Robbins – who also oversaw Awesomeness and VidCon , among others – now take on responsibilities by genre, including global and streaming. McCarthy, Robbins and Cheeks will continue to report to ViacomCBS CEO Bob Bakish and work closely with Raffaele Annecchino, president and CEO of ViacomBS Networks International. The international brand leadership of the company will be redirected according to the new structure. It is unclear whether the layoffs will be part of the new structure, as has been the case when other conglomerates reorganized their executive kits to focus on a unified and global approach to broadcasting. “These changes enable a truly global approach to brand management, content acquisition and licensing across ViacomCBS networks worldwide,” Bakish said. “With a global reach of 4.1 billion cumulative homes in over 180 countries, our global online leadership structure will ensure that our internationally recognized brands and content are ubiquitous on every platform and every market.” As part of the changes, ViacomCBS Global Distribution President Dan Cohen will add ViacomCBS International Studios content distribution to the mandate of his group, which will now oversee all ViacomCBS content licensing and distribution globally. Barbara Zaneri takes over as chief software purchasing officer at ViacomCBS, as she now expands her role to lead all purchases worldwide through linear, broadcast and pay TV. Zaneri will continue to report to McCarthy and partner with leaders across ViacomCBS and VCNI. The changes will position ViacomCBS with a structure similar to streaming giant Netflix, which continues to build its international originals after hitting a plateau of subscribers in the U.S. The moves also created a clear structure in the company, meaning creators have a better understanding of who to set up in the company. In late June, ViacomCBS restructured its internal ranks and promoted David Nevins, Nicole Clemens, Chris McCarthy, Brian Robbins and Tanya Giles, with each executive taking on new responsibilities at Paramount +. Nevins shifted control of CBS to get the originals in Paramount + and continued to focus on Showtime originals. The president of Paramount TV Studios, Clemens, now has a dual role overseeing the studio as well as the originals at Paramount + (reporting to Nevins).

