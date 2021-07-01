African Union envoy calls on Europe to ease vaccine export borders





NAIROBI, Kenya African Union Special Envoy to Covid-19 urges Europe to ease restrictions on vaccine manufacturers’ exports so African countries can buy more doses and try to stem a third wave of the pandemic mainly from the more sticky Delta variant. Speaking in a online press conference Thursday, the envoy, Strive Masiyiwa, criticized wealthy nations for giving short tricks to the needs of Africa while monopolizing the production of manufacturers’ vaccines for their citizens. If Europe can lift the blockade to allow football fans to fill its stadiums, he said, it is time to open up and let African countries buy more doses of vaccines from Europe. Mr Masiyiwa spoke on a number of vaccine issues, including the European Union decision not to recognize the Covishield-made version of the AstraZeneca vaccine that most African countries are relying on for its digital travel pass, which entered use on Thursday. Just over 1 percent of Africans 1.3 billion people have been fully vaccinated so far, according to the World Health Organization, while almost every country in Europe has exceeded 25 percent. Some are over 45 percent.

To obtain supplies of vaccines, African nations have relied heavily on the global purchasing and distribution mechanism known as Covax. It was not immediately clear whether doses of vaccines made in Europe, donated through Covax, had reached any African country. European countries like France and Denmark have donated hundreds of thousands of vaccine doses separately to African countries such as Senegal, Rwanda and Kenya. The European Union began exercising control over vaccine exports in January as the virus grew in its member states, and may consider postponing this inspection until September. Mr Masiyiwa said access, not charity, was the main need now. We are not asking for donations in fact, we have money to buy vaccines, he said. Vaccines are not expensive, of course when it comes to the lives of our people. The European Union did not immediately respond to a request for comment. At a separate news conference Thursday, a European Medicines Agency official noted that vaccines the agency had authorized for use in the European Union made by Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Jonson all appeared to be defend against the Delta variant. These are the vaccines accepted in the EU digital travel permit. To date, there is no comparable data on Covishield’s effectiveness against Delta. On Thursday, Covax asked all regional, national and local government authorities to recognize as fully vaccinated people who received any WHO-approved vaccine, which includes four recipients of the EU travel permit, Covishield and two vaccines. made Chinese, Sinopharm and Sinovac -CoronaVac.

Africa is experiencing its steepest Covid wave yet, with more than 200,000 new cases reported over the past week. The continent is on the verge of overcoming its worst week ever in this pandemic, said Dr. Matshidiso Moeti, WHO Regional Director for Africa, adding that the speed and scale of Africa’s third wave is like nothing we have seen before. South Africa alone reported more than 105,000 cases in the week ending June 27, according to the African Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Daily death reports in the Democratic Republic of Congo have doubled over the past month. In Kenya, more than a dozen counties have been placed in a partial blockade. Mr Masiyiwa said Thursday that the first shipment of US donated vaccines, including Pfizer-BioNTech and Johnson & Johnson doses, would arrive in the coming days. Dr. John Nkengasong, head of Africa CDC, said that if vaccinations in Africa are not accelerated quickly, the consequences would be catastrophic. We do not want to be the continent of Covid, he said.

