UK ministers plan to end social isolation, use of masks in England on July 19
UK ministers are planning to lift all mandatory masks and social distance restrictions in England on 19 July, but national guidance may still encourage care in high-risk areas such as public transport.
A number of top science advisers, including Englands chief medical officer Chris Whitty and chief government science adviser Patrick Vallance, are said to be behind ministers’ plans to lift the restrictions, although they have warned the NHS could be put under pressure during winter.
However, hospital bosses fear the reopening date will lead to a new increase in admissions due to Covid. NHS insurers, who represent the beliefs of hospitals in England, warned it could lead to the cancellation of surgery and other care.
Leaders of the faith are increasingly confident that vaccines are breaking the chain between infections, serious illness, and death. But they are understandably nervous about what the July 19 lifting of restrictions on the NHS could mean, said Saffron Cordery, the organizations’ deputy chief executive.
We are dealing with a rapid, ever-changing picture and the reality on the front line is that even a small increase in admissions to Covid-19 or pressures of urgent care can affect our ability to provide non-Covid services in a context where many staff are exhausted
Some NHS trust chief executives, speaking on condition of anonymity, warned that hospitals were not well equipped to deal with a new rise in Covid cases because they were already so busy for the time of year.
One said they were nervous about the likelihood of a larger social mix after July 19, leading to more people becoming infected, ending up very ill and in need of hospital treatment. Another expressed concern about the impact of people already mixing in pubs.
A third said more than 100 nurses in their faith were already in isolation because they or someone in their home was infected, saying: I feel anxious at the moment about the guide.
Hospital chiefs are increasingly disappointed that fully vaccinated personnel must isolate even if it has been negative. Cordery said: These rules can be divisive, so it is important to ensure that they are evidence-based and kept under close scrutiny.
Certificate Covid
Boris Johnsons spokesman said the vaccine program was yielding its expected effect in preventing a similar increase in hospital admissions as occurred during the previous two waves.
I think it is important to show where we are in this battle against this epidemic. “It’s because of our continued success of the vaccine program and the broader mitigation that we are in a position that, despite a significant increase in cases, is not being fed by large increases in hospitalization and death,” he said. spokesperson.
Further details regarding the planned final unblocking phase are expected to begin feeding Monday, with a senior government source saying the spin will begin laying the groundwork for an official announcement next week.
Any advice on masks is likely to be guidance rather than regulation, said a Whitehall source. Our hope is that all legal restrictions can be removed.
However, Prof Whitty is also said to be optimistic after discussions with the new health secretary, Sajid Javid, who is not ideologically opposed to some warnings. Prof Whitty called it data driven and is seeking evidence from officials he could use to present the case to Mr. Javid to proceed carefully.
Whitehall sources said they were retaining the ability to use Covid certification to keep mass events open during the winter.
The Premier League, which is expected to fill stadiums with capacity when the season starts in August, has been a key supporter of the scheme and hopes to be able to implement Covid status checks as a backup plan if seasonal pressures lead to calls for more restrictions.
A government source said it had the potential to use Covid certification more widely this winter than to impose any restrictions again. There could be a wider benefit if there is a large increase in winter, the source said.
Another source said that although mask regulations can be safely removed now, the tips could also be strengthened in the fall.
Some senior local leaders, such as London Mayor Sadiq Khan, are known to be concerned about the decision to leave masks for instruction or personal responsibility in high-capacity networks such as Underground London, and believe the changes could discourage use. e Public transport.
Khans spokesman said it was important to continue to pursue science about broadcasting restriction. Evidence shows that wearing face masks gives many Londoners the confidence that they can travel safely on public transport, the spokesman said.
The rules of covering the face in public transport come under national regulations and local authorities and bodies like Transport for London (TfL) can set their own transport conditions in relation to face coverings, but a City source said that in practice this would to be very difficult due to the terms in the TfL financing agreement. custody
