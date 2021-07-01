The Supreme Court rejects the government’s plea, will not review Maratha’s decision | India News





NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court has refused to review its decision which declared the reservation for the Maratha community in Maharashtra illegal and unconstitutional and also ruled that only the Center has the power to declare a community socially and educationally backward for receive quota benefits.

In an important decision, the SC had declared by a majority on 5 May that only the President (read Center) could take decisions on declaring socially and educationally backward communities reserved and supported the 102 constitutional amendment denouncing the power of states in this direction.

As the verdict could have wider implications on a sensitive booking issue, the Center also filed a review request seeking a review of the SC’s interpretation of the 102nd constitutional amendment. But a five-judge bench of Judges Ashok Bhushan, L Nageswara Rao, S Abdul Nazeer, Hemant Gupta and S Ravindra Bhat, who had given the verdict on the legality of Maratha’s booking, refused to reconsider the case.

We have gone through the review petition filed against the judgment. The reasons given in the petition for review do not fall within the limited basis on which the petition for review can be considered. The reasons have already been addressed in the main judgment. We do not find any basis sufficient to entertain this review petition. The review petition has been dismissed, jewelery said in its order on June 28, which was uploaded to the SCs website on Thursday.

While giving its verdict, the five-judge constitution bench was unanimous in the validity of the 102nd constitutional amendment, but they differed regarding the implication of the amendment for the recognition of socially and educationally backward (SEBC) classes. While Judges Rao, Gupta and Bhat concluded that the change has taken the power of states to decide on SEBC and only the President can make a decision, Judges Bhushan and Nazeer said that states can also identify SEBC for granting reserves in the territory of tire.

