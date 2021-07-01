Singapore could ease further curbs on Covid-19 on July 12, Health News & Top Stories

The Covid-19 measures could be further relaxed on July 12 as part of Singapore graduate reopening. This could potentially see him move on to a new normal trip and resume without sending a notice of stay at home until the end of the year.

“Come on July 12, we are looking to open up to (allow) more people to dine together, and if there are other steps we can consider,” Health Minister Ong Ye Kung told senior correspondent health of The Straits Times Salma Khalik in an exclusive interview yesterday.

Further relief this month will depend less on vaccination rates and more on whether Covid-19 clusters are under control, he said.

The next curb mitigation event will be in the second half of this month, when half of the country’s population would have been fully vaccinated, followed by National Day on August 9, when two-thirds of the population would have been inoculated. The next step would be to see Singapore in transition to the new normal living with the endemic Covid-19, Mr Ong added.

“You want the transition to be a … step-by-step one where you gradually move towards it, as opposed to a sudden change,” said the minister, who co-chairs the multi-ministerial task force dealing with Covid-19.

Mr Ong said he shares Singaporeans’ aspirations for leisure travel to resume by the end of the year. Possible destinations would be countries with high vaccination levels that are seeing their infections fall.

For example, countries with infection rates below two or three cases per 100,000 people can be monitored to see if travel can resume there. This includes most countries in the European Union as well as the United States.

Asked if the end of August or the beginning of September would be a good time to shift gears to the new normal – given that all law-abiding residents wanting the strike would have been inoculated – Mr Ong said it was a realistic timeline, but there will be no “big bang opening”.

The multi-ministerial task force announced on June 24 that Singapore will eventually move to a new normal where Covid-19 will be managed like other endemic diseases. Testing still remains important during the transition, said Mr Ong, who added that 37 per cent of the population is now fully vaccinated. About 59 percent have been partially vaccinated.

There have been other major considerations that stripped Singapore of moving towards living with the endemic Covid-19, although the decision to take that route was made on the basis of science, he added.

After an extended period of limitations, there is a certain feeling of battle fatigue between people. “You can not expect people to live like that – limiting themselves, not meeting friends, not being able to travel,” he said.

Other key considerations include the pandemic trajectory, as well as the development of vaccines and treatments that Singapore now has available that could lead a life with the endemic Covid-19.

While scientists estimate that a vaccination rate of at least 80 percent is required for the population to gain immunity in the herd against the Delta variant, Mr Ong said humans could still live with an endemic Covid-19 if this is not achieved.

“People will still get infected, but they are fine. And so you make Covid-19 more like the flu, you can’t make Covid-19 like measles, for example, where you try to eradicate (it).”

But the masks are here to stay for a long time and may be among the last measures to be reviewed, Mr Ong said. “Masks, to me, is a very important non-pharmaceutical intervention and could be one of the last things we want to consider removing.”