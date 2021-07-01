Malaysia to impose stricter blockade on parts of KL, Selangor, SE Asia News & Top Stories





Malaysia will set stricter traffic cuts in dozens of localities in its richest state Selangor and capital Kuala Lumpur for two weeks starting tomorrow as Covid-19 infections rise. Senior Security Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the decision to place 34 sub-districts in Selangor and 14 localities in KL under the extended traffic control order (EMCO) was taken after the zones reported Covid-19 cases exceeding 12.1 for each 100,000 inhabitants. “Selangor recorded an average of 1,800 to 1,900 cases every day, while KL had between 600 and 1,000 cases every day,” Datuk Seri Ismail said in a statement yesterday. He also noted that the infectivity rate, referred to as the R-nothing number, remained at 1.0 and had not shown a downward trend despite a nationwide blockade as of June 1st. “This is a worrying situation when we consider the population density and the spread of three new variants that are much more dangerous,” he said, referring to the Alpha variant first reported in Britain, the Beta variant discovered in South Africa. and the Delta variant that was first recorded in India. The announcement of the stricter blockade came as the Covid-19 situation continued to deteriorate. Malaysia recorded 6,988 new infections and 84 deaths yesterday. The current block, which was set for June 1 and extended indefinitely Monday, will not be lifted until new daily cases fall below 4,000. Daily cases have exceeded 6,000 since June 29. Residents in EMCO-affected areas will not be allowed to leave their homes after 8pm, except in emergencies. They will also be tested for the virus. Only one person from each family is allowed to leave the house to buy the necessary things and the trip is limited to a radius of 10 km. Roads in the EMCO affected areas will be closed, with all entry and exit points guarded by police. Affected areas include the densely populated areas of Petaling, Damansara and Ampang in Selangor, as well as parts of Wangsa Maju and Lembah Pantai in Kuala Lumpur. Meanwhile, all factories in the affected areas will have to close, except those that produce essential items such as food, face masks and medicines. Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin had unveiled last month a four-phase exit plan from the pandemic, with each transition guided by three indicators. The current blockage is the first phase, while a second more relaxed phase will hold many of the curbs while allowing more economic sectors to operate. In addition to the daily case figures, the other two indicators are the rate of vaccination and the level of use of intensive care unit (ICU) beds for Covid-19 in Malaysian hospitals. The country needs to achieve full vaccination for 10 per cent of its population in order to move to phase two, but only 7.2 per cent have been fully inoculated since Wednesday. Coordinating Minister for Immunization Khairy Jamaluddin said earlier that the 10 per cent target is likely to be reached only by mid-July.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.straitstimes.com/asia/se-asia/malaysia-to-impose-tighter-lockdown-in-parts-of-kl-selangor The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos