Sukhbir criticizes the government for disorderly energy supply, announces protest today





Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) President Sukhbir Singh Badal on Thursday accused Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh of practically leaving farmers in the free power plant by refusing to provide eight hours of uninterrupted supply to them during the peak of the planting season. paddy. Announcing a protest by the party on Friday to demand the restoration of electricity supply, the SAD leader said that after betraying farmers by refusing to implement a full waiver of the farm loan, the CM has now effectively made the power facility free a farce in the state. Instead of interrupting eight-hour power, farmers are given 3-4 hours of supply, forcing them to spend thousands of rupees every day on diesel generators to save their produce. All of this is being done deliberately as part of a conspiracy to evade paying the energy service subsidy for free energy given to farmers, he claimed in a statement. Sukhbir further said that many farmers were being forced to plow their fields with lawsuits and thousands had not finished planting paddy due to lack of energy. He said the SAD would hold protests outside the PSPCL offices on Friday to demand the restoration of energy supply for both the agriculture sector and the domestic sector in the state. The SAD chief also demanded a reward of 50 per quintal for farmers for the additional cost incurred by them to grow their crops. He condemned the Congressional government for severe cuts imposed on the domestic sector, saying these could have been easily avoided with well-planned energy purchase agreements (PPAs). SAD requires financial relief for lawsuit makers Akali MLA Bikram Singh Majithia on Thursday demanded that the Congress government announce an immediate financial package for the lawsuit makers who were forced to use diesel generators to produce their own output. Addressing a press conference in Amritsar, he urged the government to reduce the value added tax (VAT) on oil with 10 per liter, saying the government was earning thousands of crops from the misery of farmers and the common man. He said if the government did not take these corrective measures, the SAD would oust the prime minister and his cabinet colleagues.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/cities/chandigarh-news/sukhbir-slams-govt-over-erratic-power-supply-announces-protest-today-101625171621233.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos