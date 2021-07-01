CM Uttarakhand meets Shah, Nadda as noise for possible exit increases | India News





DEHRADUN: In what seemed to be a repeat of the scenario that unfolded in the Uttarakhand political landscape in Mars when Trivendra Singh Rawat was replaced by Tirath Singh Rawat, political circles were noisy on Thursday talking about another guard shift at the top in the state.

What sparked speculation was the fact that Prime Minister Tirath Singh Rawat, who was urgently called to Delhi the day before and met with party leader JP Nadda and Interior Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday evening – just as Trivendra was hastily summoned in the middle of the assembly session in March and met with the party leadership before he left – he was asked to stay back although he was scheduled to return to Dehradun on Thursday evening. This, sources said, hinted that the party leadership may have decided to replace Rawat with another MLA for the top post.

This was necessary, sources added, as the BJP was not eager to press for observations in Uttarakhand. Rawat, who is Lok Sabha MP from Pauri Garhwal, must be elected to the assembly before September 10 in order to remain in the KM chair. Although the decision to conduct observations is the Election Commission, BJP is not so eager for it as holding observations in Uttarakhand will mean the obligation to organize it in other states where seats are free, sources added.

The IANS quoted key sources in the BJP as saying that Rawat could be asked to leave as CM and work to strengthen the party on the ground.

In an hour-long meeting, all possibilities were discussed and Rawat was explained in relation to Article 151 of the Law which states that by-elections must be held within six months of a vacancy. Nadda also explained that the section also provided two exceptions for not holding by-elections – if the remainder of the vacancy-related mandate is less than one year or if the Election Commission, in consultation with the Center, finds it difficult to held by-elections within the mentioned period, a party insider from IANS was quoted as saying.

Speculation was also rife in Dehradun about potential contenders for the CM post if Tirath would pave the way for another MLA. Several MLAs, including Tourism Minister Satpal Maharaj, had already headed to the national capital from Ramnagar, where three-day BJPs Chintan Shivir was held earlier this week. Among the political developments taking place in Delhi, former CM Trivendra Rawat also met with Juna akhada chief Avdheshanand Giri in Haridwar on Wednesday. The meeting was seen by political observers as an attempt to appease the viewing community who were reportedly upset with Trivendra for his decision to hold Kumbh Mela in a curtailed manner.

State government spokesman Subodh Uniyal, when asked about the political developments unfolded, said the CM had a meeting with the party chief in Delhi and they had a wide-ranging discussion about the 2022 assembly polls and the preparations required. For any national party leader, going to Delhi is not a big deal and therefore the PM visit should be considered a routine visit.

