TSA PreCheck Temporary Application Center Comes to Newport News / Williamsburg International Airport in July





NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Attention, passengers! If you live in Newport News, Williamsburg or the greater Hampton Roads area, you will now be able to enroll in the well-known TSA PreCheck application program for Transportation Safety Administrations within Newport News / Williamsburg International Airport from 12 to 16 July. Officials will expect a temporary pop-up registration center during these dates. The TSA PreCheck is more valuable than ever during the pandemic because it reduces touch points and as people make plans to travel again, this is an ideal time to sign up for the program. The application process allows U.S. citizens and lawful permanent residents to register directly with the TSA PreCheck an accelerated screening program that allows travelers to leave on their shoes, light outerwear and belt and carry their electronics and their bags liquids / gels in accordance with 3-1-1 in a means of transport, in selected lanes of TSA airport checkpoints. More than 200 airports have TSA PreCheck lanes and dozens of airlines participate in the program. The pop-up application center will be open from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and from 1 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, July 12 through Friday, July 16 and will be located inside the Terminal Hall of Banquets. You will only need to make one online dating (appointments are being made now) and complete your registration in person. Appointments are preferred to help ensure social distance and allow staff time to disinfect touch surfaces between meetings, however walks are welcome between meetings scheduled after disinfection has taken place. To participate in this registration opportunity, you must make an appointment online and register in advance by by clicking here. It usually only takes 10 minutes to register in advance. After completing the pre-registration steps, type in the location Newport News, VA and click on the search button to select the registration page for Pop-Up: PHF. You can then select an appointment time using the drop-down menu to select a date and time. The drop-down menu will show the first time available, but individuals can choose a different date and / or time using that drop-down menu. You must bring documentation proving your identity and citizenship status. Visit the Universal Registration page for a list of required documents to prove identity and citizenship. The application fee is $ 85 and is good for five years. It must be paid at the time of your meeting by credit card, money order, company check or certified cashier. Cash and personal checks are not accepted. Fingerprints are also required during the personal registration session. Upon completion of registration, successful applicants will receive a Recognized Traveler Number (KTN) via US Mail within a few weeks which is valid for five years. You must then enter the KTN provided in the Passenger Recognized field when booking an airline reservation. KTN can also be added when booking online bookings through a participating airline website, by calling the airline booking center, or by the booking travel management company. Furthermore, KTN can be entered into the participating airline attendee profiles, where it will be stored for future bookings. To learn more about TSA PreCheck visit TSA Control Page or TSA Preliminary Check Frequently Asked Questions page.

