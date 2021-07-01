



The Lower Kootenay gang, a gang member of the Ktunaxa Nation, has announced that the wreckage was found at the site of the former St. Mission School. Eugene’s near the town of Cranbrook.

The announcement comes after hundreds of unmarked graves thought to contain the remains of indigenous children were recently discovered at the sites of two other former boarding schools in Canada and many First Nations communities that had called for a ban on Day celebrations. Canada on Thursday.

“It is believed that the remains of these 182 souls are from Ktunaxa nation member Gangs, neighboring First Nations communities and the akam community,” the Lower Kootenay Gang said in a statement issued Wednesday.

A search conducted by the Aqam community using radars penetrating the ground showed that some of the human remains were buried in shallow graves only 3 to 4 meters deep. Aqam is a member community of the Ktunaxa Nation.

Approximately 100 members of the Lower Kootenay Gang were required to attend the St. Mission School. Eugene. The residential school was run by the Roman Catholic Church from 1912 until the early 1970s, the statement said. Indigenous children between the ages of 7 and 15 were mandated by the Canadian government to attend schools. “The Lower Kootenay gang is still in the early stages of obtaining information from the findings reports, but will provide updates over time,” the statement said. “The Lower Kootenay Gang has survivors of the St. Eugene Mission School and urges the general public to respect our privacy at this time.” The discovery of human remains at the sites of former residential schools comes as Canadian authorities are investigating the multiple fires that destroyed four Catholic churches on indigenous land over the past week. They are the latest in a string of recent events affecting the country’s indigenous communities. Churches were destroyed as Canada faces its history of systematic abuse of indigenous communities. CNN addressed the Canadian Conference of Catholic Bishops and the Archdiocese of Vancouver for comments regarding the fires. While authorities have not discussed a possible motive for the fires, the head and council of the Similkameen Lower Indian Gang said in a statement about the fires on Saturday that they understood the “grief and anger” felt by people across the Indian country in on the eve of the discovery of the remains of hundreds of children on the site of a former school in the southern hinterland of British Columbia. “This is a symptom of the trauma between the generations that our survivors and descendants have experienced, there is support to help treat these emotions in a more healing way,” said the leaders of the Similkameen Lower Indian Gang.

CNN’s Nicole Chavez and Harmeet Kaur contributed to this report.

