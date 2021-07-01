The national cabinet is considering whether to cut international arrival numbers

International arrivals in Australia could be cut short, with the national cabinet meeting this morning to consider a reduction in the number of Australians returning home and going into hotel quarantine.

Main points: The spread of COVID-19 across the country has brought more strain on health systems.

The spread of COVID-19 across the country has brought more strain on health systems. Some countries want to reduce the number of international passenger arrivals.

Some countries want to reduce the number of international passenger arrivals. But 34,000 Australians are still stranded overseas and want to return home.

With many parts of Australia under blockades and other COVID-19 restrictions, some states have spent days pushing for a temporary cut to remove pressure from quarantine and wider health systems.

The federal government has shown that it is open to the idea, which is being pushed by the Queensland, Victorian and Australian West governments.

The move would be a blow to at least 34,000 Australians stranded overseas who want to return home.

Currently, the weekly limit of international arrivals is 6,370, with New South Wales taking up half of those arrivals in Sydney.

The arrival limit coming to Melbourne is 1,000 per week, Brisbane up to 1,300, and Perth requires 530 per week.

Space to play or stop, M to mute, left and right arrows to search, up and down arrows for volume. Daniel Andrews calls for reducing international arrivals in Australia

Queensland Prime Minister Annastacia Palaszczuk said Wednesday she would push the national cabinet to cut the passenger cover by “at least 50 percent or 75 percent”.

“I would like to see a massive reduction. We have to do it now because we have to contain this kind of Delta.”

It is also continuing to push the federal government to develop dedicated quarantine facilities, especially in regional areas.

“I believe regional quarantine is the answer. It would ease the pressure on states on the east coast, in major capitals.”

Live updates: Read our blog for the latest COVID-19 pandemic updates

Finance Minister Simon Birmingham said the federal government was open to discussing passenger boundaries.

“We have shown a willingness to adapt based on changed risk profiles,” he said on Thursday.

“We will always look at it, it is what we did as a government when we stopped all achievements from India.”

Western Australian Prime Minister Mark McGowan said he was irritated by what he described as “unnecessary” international travel by some Australians.

“There is a large group of people who have been abroad on many occasions and whenever they go abroad, they increase the risk,” he said.

“It’s just not fair. We have to hit this.”

Reduced restrictions will leave 3,700 Australians ‘vulnerable’ standard overseas

Reducing the weekly border for international arrivals will mean even longer waits for the tens of thousands of Australian citizens and permanent residents stranded overseas.

International arrivals The Victorian and Queensland occupiers dramatically reduce the number of international arrivals allowed in the country following the rapid growth outbreaks associated with hotel quarantine. Read more

Of the 34,000 Australians registered with the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade who wish to return home, about 3,700 are classified as ‘vulnerable’ due to health, financial or personal circumstances.

Most are trapped in India, the UK, the United States, the Philippines and Thailand.

Reducing the number of arrivals would be a “difficult call” but necessary, according to Victorian Prime Minister Dan Andrews.

“You have to give tough messages to people who will be desperately desperate to say ‘No, you can not go home for those reasons of compassion,'” he said.

“But if you’re coming home for those reasons of compassion makes it so much more likely that there ‘s going to be an explosion and we have to shut them all down, then you have to make that tough call.

“The biggest good for the biggest number and that’s exactly what we’re going to do.”

The national cabinet meeting will also discuss the spread of vaccines following an intense debate over the best immunization options for under-40s.

Federal, state, and territory leaders will also discuss extending the COVID-19 National Partnership Agreement, which covers Commonwealth financial support for COVID-related health costs.

What you need to know about coronavirus:

The form is being uploaded …