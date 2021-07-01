Top 10 world news: Italy completes troop withdrawal from Afghanistan, Trump Organization to be indicted, World News

As part of Withdrawal of NATO forces from Afghanistan, Ital has completed the withdrawal of troops from the war-torn country. A few days back, Germany had also completed the withdrawal of its troops.

Meanwhile, after two previous cases of unmarked mass graves were discovered Canada, a third indigenous school containing 182 unmarked graves was discovered, at the former St Eugene Mission School near Cranbrook, British Columbia. Earlier, the remnants of 215 children were found at the former Kamloops Indian Residential School in British Columbia and 751 more unmarked graves at another school in Marieval in Saskatchewan were discovered.

In other news, after two years of investigation by Manhattan District Attorney in fraud alleged in Trump Organization, in a first, criminal charges will be filed against the former President And Donald Trump the company and its long-serving chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg.

Click on titles to read more

Italy completes withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan

Ending a 20-year deployment as part of an accelerated withdrawal of NATO forces, Italy has completed the withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan.

‘Unstoppable’: 182 unmarked graves in Canadian third school

At the foot of two similar finds amounting to hundreds of burials, another 182 unmarked graves have been discovered at a third indigenous residential school in Canada.

Trump Org., CFO to be charged Thursday: US media

According to a US media report, the company of former US President Donald Trump and its long-serving chief financial officer will be charged with tax-related crimes.

Fat cases in Europe fall again after 10 weeks, says WHO

The World Health Organization has warned that over two months of falling Covid cases in Europe are over and a new wave would come “if we do not stay disciplined”.

WHO raises the issue of Euro 2020 monitoring amid rising virus in Europe

As Europe witnesses an increase in coronavirus cases, the World Health Organization (WHO) says that with several thousand spectators participating in the games, Euro 2020 football matches need to be better monitored.

Hong Kong protester ‘Grandma Wong’ was arrested again by police

Alexandra Wong, a famous Hong Kong protester nicknamed “Grandma Wong” was arrested again by police after she shook a Union Jack in Hong Kong on July 1, the 24th anniversary of Hong Kong surrender to China.

The UK vaccine body recommends firing the virus from September; government determined to decide

The UK Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunization (JCVI) in its report has suggested that boosting shootings should be administered in the country as winter approaches.

Heat wave in Canada: British Columbia sees 195% increase in sudden deaths with 486 reported cases

At least 486 sudden deaths were reported in a span of five days during the catastrophic heat wave of British Columbia.

The Sustainable Development Report ranks Australia last in climate action

The Cambridge Sustainable Development Report in its global assessment of achieving the Sustainable Development Goals has ranked Australia in the last position for climate action among the 193 countries it rated.

In Photography The catastrophic heat wave brings high temperatures in different areas

An intense heat wave swept across different regions. While the monsoon has not yet arrived, people are finding different ways to deal with the scorching heat.