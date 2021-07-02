Australia’s national cabinet to meet amid COVID-19 vaccine riots





SYDNEY, July 2 (Reuters) – Australia’s national cabinet is set to meet on Friday amid calls from states to limit the number of international arrivals until the country achieves high vaccination coverage as millions endure the imposed COVID-19 blockades to contain the Delta variant. Australia is battling outbreaks of the highly contagious Delta variant simultaneously in three state capitals, including Sydney, with nearly half of all Australians currently under strict home-stay orders. Blockade rules will be eased in parts of Queensland from Friday, though they are extended to the state capital Brisbane and a neighboring region for another day after three new issues won in the country, State Prime Minister Annastacia Palaszczuk told reporters. Sydney, Australia’s largest city and home to one-fifth of the country’s 25 million population, is halfway through the two-week blockade. Home orders in Perth and Darwin, the capital of the Northern Territory, will be reviewed on Friday. Blockages, rapid contact tracking and strict social distancing rules have helped Australia quell previous outbreaks, but a fast-moving Delta strain has alarmed authorities amid a slow vaccination machine across the country. The spread, plunged into confusion and frustration due to frequent changes in medical advice for the AstraZeneca (AZN.L) vaccine, has become a hot spot in relations between the federal government and state leaders. Read more The state leaders of Victoria, Queensland and Western Australia are urging the federal government to lower the international arrivals limit from around 6,000 per week, arguing that the Delta variant was tightening their hotel quarantine system. The most recent outbreaks of the virus in Australia have been detected in leaks in hotel quarantine. “Blocking some people out is much better than shutting them all down … and that is what I will argue in the National Cabinet today,” Victorian Prime Minister Daniel Andrews said in a statement. The national cabinet, the group of federal and state government leaders, was formed during the first days of the pandemic to coordinate the country’s response to COVID-19. Reporting by Renju Jose; Edited by Stephen Coates Our standards: Principles of Trust of Thomson Reuters.

