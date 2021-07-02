With a New Digital Certificate, People Can Travel Within Europe Without QuarantineExBulletin

Starting Thursday, most people traveling between European countries can pass the COVID-19 test and quarantine if they have received the new EU digital travel certificate.

Starting today, most people traveling between European countries can pass the COVID test in quarantine if they have the new EU COVID digital certificate. This is an official document stating that the holder has been fully vaccinated. Implementing a uniform travel scheme in more than two dozen nations is not easy, reports Esme Nicholson from Berlin.

ESME NICHOLSON, BYLINE: After numerous blockages and a difficult third wave, Europeans are eager to travel. One of them is EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who recently unveiled her new digital vaccine certificate.

URSULA VON DER LEYEN: And here is mine. I am planning to start my tour through 27 member states, and I am very curious to try and see how this certificate will work.

NICHOLSON: And she’s not the only one who’s curious.

NICHOLSON: At Berlin Airport, Jan Laskowski is just as eager to know how and, above all, if the new EU digital vaccination test works. The 26-year-old internet developer and his girlfriend are waiting to check out a flight to the Greek island of Corfu. They were supposed to fly yesterday but were refused boarding because they had failed to register their trip with the Greek authorities. Laskowski says his airline emailed him about the request just hours before he flew.

JAN LASKOWSKI: Even on the government website, when you see – what do you need? Oh, you just need a test, like a PCR test. And then I get, you know, this email. I’m waking up in the morning, you know, and how, beautiful; goodbye, flight.

NICHOLSON: Laskowski shakes his smartphone, which has an image of his EU travel certificate. Proves that a passenger is fully vaccinated, either tested negative or cured of COVID-19. Valid from today, it is supposed to repeal the additional documents, but Laskowski says he still had to register with the Greek authorities.

LASKOWSKI: The airlines do not inform you. But, I mean, now I have learned and I know I should always be informed.

NICHOLSON: But Europe’s leading aviation associations actually share Laskowski’s grievances and warn of major operational issues if member states do not iron out inconsistencies in the way they approve travel. Fifty-two-year-old Beate Borg says she and her husband have come prepared for such indentation problems.

BEATE BORG: (Via translator) We thought we’d play it safe, so we brought our paper vaccine document just in case the digital one doesn’t work.

NICHOLSON: Borgs are flying to Reykjavik, Iceland, one of the non-EU members registered in Europe’s digital certification scheme. Borg says she’s a little nervous because they’ve got a game about the extra requirements of the coronavirus test.

BORG: (Through translator) Having been fully vaccinated, we should no longer give a negative test result for trips to Iceland. This is a new rule from this morning, so we have no test results. We understood the crossed fingers well and that Iceland allows us to enter.

NICHOLSON: Borg says the only way to travel even with the new digital vaccine certificate is to continue to check the travel regulations of every single government, as they plan to do before going home.

BORG: (Through translator) For now we do not have to test or quarantine to re-enter Germany from Iceland, unlike if you come from other European countries, such as Portugal. But who knows how many times the government may change its travel policies in the two weeks we are away?

NICHOLSON: While digital certification is supposed to eliminate the need for additional testing and quarantine for two-wax (ph) travelers, the growing number of cases in Europe and the growing prevalence of the Delta variant could compromise the project. Member States have the right to impose restrictions again if the situation so requires. Beate Borg says it ‘s disappointing, but she prefers to be safe rather than sorry.

For NPR News, I’m Esme Nicholson in Berlin.

