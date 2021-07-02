On Canada Day, thousands of Manitobans honor residential school survivors, those who died

WARNING: This story contains disturbing details.

Thousands of people gathered in Winnipegfor two separate gatherings on Canada Day, but instead of celebrating dressed in red and white, they were remembered in orange.

A rally called “No to Genocide Pride” began at noon at the Canadian Museum for Human Rights to honor children who never came home after being taken to residential schools and to call on the federal government to take measures.

“It’s a day of reflection, in many ways a day of protest. Canada can not be at peace with itself unless it is about peace and harmony with indigenous governments, as was intended with the signing of the treaties,” said Dennis Meeches, chief of staff. First Plain First Nation and spokesman for the One Nation Treaty.

“We demand that Canada recognize the Indian Residential Schools, Day Schools and Scoop Schools of the Sixties as a genocidal practice.”

Ray Mason spoke at the No Pride rally at Genocide, saying he would only celebrate the fact that some people, including himself, survived residential schools. (Gary Solilak / CBC)

Residential school survivor Ray Mason spoke at the rally and said Canada needs to wake up because the world is watching.

“I could have been one of those kids in those unmarked graves. Finding out what happened to my fellow siblings really hurts me and makes me think twice,” he said.

“I will not celebrate. I will celebrate the fact that we survived 150 years of colonialism.”

Hundreds of people gathered at the Canadian Museum for Human Rights on Canada Day to call on the federal government to designate the Indian Residential Schools, Day Schools and Sixties Scoop as acts of genocide. (Stephanie Cram / CBC)

The group marched towards the sacred fire at the Peguis First Nation city headquarters on Portage Avenue.

Another group participating in the Every Children’s Issues march gathered in Portage and Main and marched towards the Manitoba Legislature.

Sue Caribou drums at Every Child Matters stroll to Winnipeg on Canada Day. She says she has been traumatized by learning about unmarked graves at former residential school sites because she may have been among them. (Stephanie Cram / CBC)

Another survivor of the residential school, Sue Caribou, was among them. She says it has been anemotional experience since 215 unmarked graves were discovered in Kamloops, BC

“When the kids were discovered, I felt like I was back in residential school,” she said.

Caribou says being among the other survivors makes him feel lucky.

“I have a lot of scars all over my body, but I am thankful I am alive. I did it from there.”

Outside Winnipeg, other communities hold ceremonies and stroll for resident school survivors and remember those who never made it home.

In western Manitoba, a group of people are walking 23 miles from the former Birtle Indian Residential School to BirdtailSioux First Nation, about 300 miles northwest of Winnipeg.

Organizer TrechelleBunn, 21, said about 70 people of all ages participated, including a BirtleIndian Housing School survivor who returned a silver ring to the school donated to him by the Truth and Reconciliation Commission more than 10 years ago. first.

The walk was held in his honor, she said.

“He really thought that today, with everything that was happening, that today was the day for him to bring his gift and return it,” Bunn said. “He said it really helped him on his healing journey.”

Bunn said as a younger person, the event was very significant.

“Being an autochthonous woman today, if it were not for the resilience of my ancestors and my grandparents, then I would not be free or be here or who I am today. I think that’s a big part of it. of what it means to me today it makes me a little exciting just thinking about it, ”Bunn said.

Shamattawa First Nation Chief Eric Redhead removes a Canadian flag he hung in his office in response to hundreds of unmarked graves discovered at a former residential school in Cowessess First Nation, Sask., This week. The community also canceled Canada Day celebrations. (Eric Redhead / Facebook)

In northern Manitoba, the Tataskweyak Cree Nation is hosting a full day of prayers and ceremonies to honor survivors of their residential school, as well as a walk.

The Manitoba communities of Churchill and Shamattawa First Nation have canceled their Canada Day events. Thompson shifted his focus to include homage to missing children in residential schools, and Shamattawa pulled toward the Canadian flag.

Assistance is available to anyone affected by their experience in residential schools and those encouraged by these reports.

A national line of Indian residential school crisis has been set up to provide support for residential school survivors and others affected. People can access emotional and crisis referral services by calling the 24-hour national crisis hotline: 1-866-925-4419.