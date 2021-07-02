International
On Canada Day, thousands of Manitobans honor residential school survivors, those who died
WARNING: This story contains disturbing details.
Thousands of people gathered in Winnipegfor two separate gatherings on Canada Day, but instead of celebrating dressed in red and white, they were remembered in orange.
A rally called “No to Genocide Pride” began at noon at the Canadian Museum for Human Rights to honor children who never came home after being taken to residential schools and to call on the federal government to take measures.
“It’s a day of reflection, in many ways a day of protest. Canada can not be at peace with itself unless it is about peace and harmony with indigenous governments, as was intended with the signing of the treaties,” said Dennis Meeches, chief of staff. First Plain First Nation and spokesman for the One Nation Treaty.
“We demand that Canada recognize the Indian Residential Schools, Day Schools and Scoop Schools of the Sixties as a genocidal practice.”
Residential school survivor Ray Mason spoke at the rally and said Canada needs to wake up because the world is watching.
“I could have been one of those kids in those unmarked graves. Finding out what happened to my fellow siblings really hurts me and makes me think twice,” he said.
“I will not celebrate. I will celebrate the fact that we survived 150 years of colonialism.”
The group marched towards the sacred fire at the Peguis First Nation city headquarters on Portage Avenue.
Another group participating in the Every Children’s Issues march gathered in Portage and Main and marched towards the Manitoba Legislature.
Another survivor of the residential school, Sue Caribou, was among them. She says it has been anemotional experience since 215 unmarked graves were discovered in Kamloops, BC
“When the kids were discovered, I felt like I was back in residential school,” she said.
Caribou says being among the other survivors makes him feel lucky.
“I have a lot of scars all over my body, but I am thankful I am alive. I did it from there.”
Outside Winnipeg, other communities hold ceremonies and stroll for resident school survivors and remember those who never made it home.
In western Manitoba, a group of people are walking 23 miles from the former Birtle Indian Residential School to BirdtailSioux First Nation, about 300 miles northwest of Winnipeg.
Organizer TrechelleBunn, 21, said about 70 people of all ages participated, including a BirtleIndian Housing School survivor who returned a silver ring to the school donated to him by the Truth and Reconciliation Commission more than 10 years ago. first.
The walk was held in his honor, she said.
“He really thought that today, with everything that was happening, that today was the day for him to bring his gift and return it,” Bunn said. “He said it really helped him on his healing journey.”
Bunn said as a younger person, the event was very significant.
“Being an autochthonous woman today, if it were not for the resilience of my ancestors and my grandparents, then I would not be free or be here or who I am today. I think that’s a big part of it. of what it means to me today it makes me a little exciting just thinking about it, ”Bunn said.
In northern Manitoba, the Tataskweyak Cree Nation is hosting a full day of prayers and ceremonies to honor survivors of their residential school, as well as a walk.
The Manitoba communities of Churchill and Shamattawa First Nation have canceled their Canada Day events. Thompson shifted his focus to include homage to missing children in residential schools, and Shamattawa pulled toward the Canadian flag.
Assistance is available to anyone affected by their experience in residential schools and those encouraged by these reports.
A national line of Indian residential school crisis has been set up to provide support for residential school survivors and others affected. People can access emotional and crisis referral services by calling the 24-hour national crisis hotline: 1-866-925-4419.
Sources
2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/manitoba/canada-day-orange-shirts-residential-schools-manitoba-1.6087352
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]