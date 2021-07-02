WHO pushes Western countries to open borders to more travelers





GENEVA World Health Organization said Thursday that any COVID-19 vaccine authorized for urgent use should be recognized by countries as open their borders to inoculated passengers. The move could challenge Western countries to expand their acceptance of two significantly less effective Chinese vaccines, which the UN health agency has licensed but most European and North American countries have not licensed. In addition to vaccines from Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna Inc., AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson, the WHO has given the green light to two Chinese strokes, made by Sinovac and Sinopharm. In its bid to resume travel across Europe, the European Union said in May that it would only recognize people as vaccinated if they had obtained photographs licensed by the European Medicines Agency, although it depends on individual countries whether they wish to allow trips that have other vaccines, including Russias Sputnik V. The EU drug regulator is currently considering licensing the Chinas Sinovac vaccine, but there is no timeline for a decision. He also does not recognize versions of the AstraZeneca vaccine being made in India, effectively banning travel for people in developing countries who received doses through the UN-backed initiative known as COVAX. Any measure that allows only people protected by a WHO-approved subset of vaccines to benefit from travel reopening … would effectively create a two-tier system, further expanding global vaccine sharing and exacerbating inequalities that we have already seen in the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines, said a WHO statement on Thursday. This would negatively affect the growth of economies that are already suffering the most. The WHO said such moves undermine confidence in life-saving vaccines, which have already been shown to be safe and effective. In its reviews of the two Chinese vaccines, the UN health agency said both were found to significantly reduce the risk of hospitalization and death. The two Chinese shots are inactivated vaccines, made with killed coronavirus, while the shots made from the west are made with newer technologies that instead target the spike protein that coats the surface of the coronavirus. Fight against COVID:Vaccination efforts worldwide aim to curb the COVID-19 pandemic Today’s COVID-19 Updates:Daily cases 10% higher in US this week; The J&J vaccine can protect against the delta variant Although Western countries have relied heavily on vaccines made in the US and Europe, such as Pfizer-BioNTech and AstraZeneca, many developing countries have used Chinese-made vaccines. Earlier this year, the head of the China Center for Disease Control and Prevention acknowledged that the effectiveness of her home-grown photos was low. Numerous countries that have used millions of doses of two Chinese shots, including the Seychelles and Bahrain, have seen increases in COVID-19 even with relatively high levels of immunization.

