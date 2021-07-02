N PH PHOTO: Scene of destruction after fire destroys Lytton village, BC





Most of the village of Lytton, BC, is now a raging devastation after a rapid fire burned homes and businesses to land Wednesday evening. Photos posted on Global News and posted on social media show not only the devastation left behind, but also the massive fire itself – some taken as residents fled for safety. Read more: Most of Lyton, BC was destroyed in the fire, some residents do not count for: officials To get an understanding of what he lost, here is a side-by-side comparison of Lytton Main Street, showing how it was before the fire and after. A look at downtown Lytton, BC, before and after a fire that engulfed the village on June 30, 2021.

Left: Tourism Lytton Instagram; Right: Submitted to Global News

The fire has since grown to 6,400 acres, according to Christ Fire Service, but was already large and out of control by the time it crossed the city. The story goes down the ad















1:56

Litton, BC residents flee fire a few days after the village recorded record heat





Litton, BC residents flee fire a few days after the village recorded record heat

Residents had only a few minutes to flee after the village issued an evacuation order at 6pm on Wednesday. BC Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth said at least 1,000 people were evacuated from Litton and surrounding areas. View inside Litton village, BC as the fire destroyed several buildings.

2 Rivers Remix Society

View inside Litton village, BC as the fire destroyed several buildings.

2 Rivers Remix Society

The fire engulfed the village of Litton on Wednesday, June 30, 2021.

Jack Zimmerman

Smoke flows from Lytton, BC

@ guyatsfu / Twitter

By the time the sun rose again in Lytton, almost every building had burned to the ground, Farnworth confirmed Thursday – including the local post office, hotel, ambulance center, RCMP detachment and clinic. Trends Trudeau Says ‘Be Honest’ About Our Past As Residential School Reflections Mark Canada Day

Bill Cosby was released from prison after the conviction for sexual assault was overturned by the court The story goes down the ad Sources told Global News an unknown number of injured people were transported by SUV ambulance out of the village on Wednesday night. Consequences of the fire that engulfed the village of Lytton, BC, seen on July 1, 2021.

submitted

The structures destroyed by the fire were seen in Lytton, BC, on Thursday, July 1, 2021. CANADIAN PRESS / Darryl Dyck.

Several GoFundMe campaigns have been launched to help the people of Lytton. Links to those fundraisers can be found here. © 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://globalnews.ca/news/7996986/in-photos-lytton-bc-fire-aftermath/

