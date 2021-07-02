Flies for 4th? You will have company at Orlando International





ORLANDO, Fla. Officials at Orlando International Airport on Thursday reminded passengers that this is not 2020 and that for this reason they will not be alone. What you need to know Orlando International sees ‘near or slightly above pre-pandemic passenger levels’ for the July 4 weekend

The airport urges passengers to arrive 2 hours before domestic flights and 3 hours before international flights

Officials expect 1.5 million passengers for the 13-day travel period starting last Friday, well above last year Officials referred to the relatively empty airports last Independence Day weekend when the COVID-19 pandemic was about four months old. Amid a drop in coronavirus cases, an increase in vaccinations and a easing of security measures across the country, airport officials predict that the July 4 weekend will look a lot like a typical one, with close to or slightly more than pre-pandemic passengers. Orlando International, Florida’s busiest airport, expects passenger volume on Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday to far exceed that of last year. The airport urges passengers to arrive two hours before domestic flights and three hours before international flights. Officials see Saturday as the busiest day of the trip, when it receives 134,414 passengers compared to 34,469 last year. For a 13-day travel period that began last Friday and ends Wednesday, Orlando International expects 1.5 million passengers, about three times the 504,245 who traveled during the same period last year. Asked about his airport traffic observations Thursday, airport spokesman Rod Johnson said this is in line with our forecast for 119,246 passengers, up from 41,777 last year. Officials expect similar volume on Friday. The Transportation Safety Administration said many U.S. airports are seeing passenger volume at pre-pandemic levels, especially in the morning, and that some are exceeding 2019 volume. The federal mask mandate remains in effect on airplanes and other forms of public transportation and at transportation hubs including airports, the TSA said.

