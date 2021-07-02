Biden raises global warming as a potential contributor to Surfside condo collapse





President Biden raised concerns about global warming during remarks on what may have potentially contributed to the collapse of the Surfside Condo near Miami last week. The president said he did not have any “strong evidence” on what caused the collapse that left 18 dead and 145 still missing, but that there were all sorts of “rational speculations”, including “whether or not the rise had an impact.” of the sea “. Biden spent three hours with the victims’ families after visiting the 12-storey demolition site and said he was surprised how many of them spoke about the impact of global warming. “I did not raise it. But many of the survivors and many families talked about the impact of global warming,” the president said. “They did not know exactly, but they talked about rising sea levels, a combination of that and concern about incoming tropical storms.” VIDEO SHOWS WATER THAT IS HIDDEN FROM THE GARAGE BEFORE BUILDING Biden said the victims’ loved ones are “going through hell” now. “It’s hard enough to lose someone but the hard part, the really hard part, is just not knowing if they survive or not,” he added with a nod to so many missing. He said families were “very realistic” about the chances of weakening survival with each passing day. “They had basic, heartbreaking questions, Will I be able to recover the body? How can I have closure without being buried?” Biden spoke about the families he spoke to. He said talking to the victims reminded him of his experience with personal tragedy, having lost his daughter and wife in a car accident and his son Beau from cancer. Search and rescue efforts were halted overnight due to concerns about the stability of the building after a large column hanging from a structure was relocated. An engineering firm in 2018 had identified major structural deficiencies requiring major costly repairs in 2018, but a former municipal official assured condo board members that the building was in “very good shape”. Live Updates: FREE BIDARTIZANC BS SID BIDENZIT N CON CONDO COLASSE Biden also thanked Gov. Ron DeSantis, Florida Republican Senates Rick Scott and Marco Rubio and Rep. Debbie Wasserman-Schultz, as well as everyone who responded on stage. There has been “no disagreement, no quarrel with everyone on the same page. This is what America is for.” The president met with the GOP governor during his trip to Florida and other local officials. He told Florida officials that the federal government was willing to help however it was needed. “This is your show, we want to provide everything you need,” he said. CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APPLICATION Meanwhile, the U.S. Department of Commerce National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) said it would conduct a “thorough technical investigation” into what caused the Champlain Towers South condom building to collapse. Fox News’ Greg Norman contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.foxnews.com/politics/biden-global-warming-surfside-condo-collapse The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos