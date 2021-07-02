Isekai Yakkyoku light novels can be adapted with anime

A leak revealed the domain registration online (http://isekai-yakkyoku.jp/), which would have to do with an animated adaptation of light novels written by Liz Takayama and illustrated by Keepout, Isekai Yakkyoku ( Parallel World Pharmacy). The information is awaiting confirmation.
Takayama and Keeptou began publishing light novels through publisher Kadokawa in MF Books in January 2016. The publisher published the sixth volume in March 2018, followed by the seventh in July 2019 in Japan. The work also inspires a manga adaptation by Sei Takano, which has been published through the ComicWalker digital service since November 2016 in Japan.
Summary of Isekai Yakkyoku
After losing his little sister to an incurable disease, world-renowned medical researcher Kanji Yakutani gave his all to cure patients by devoting his life to inventing new medicines. After working to death at the age of 31, the former pharmacist wakes up like a 10-year-old whose body was struck by lightning. He discovers that he is reincarnated in a medieval world like Falma, a son of the respected De Medici family.
In a world where the divine arts exist, the magic bestowed by the blessings of the protective deities, Falma realizes that her body harbors the protective deity of medicine. The child is given the divine mythical arts of creation and reduction, as well as the ability to immediately diagnose diseases in human bodies.
He soon discovers the terrible state of medicine in this world: only the nobles can afford medical care, which is more ineffective and at worst. Using his modern knowledge and divine powers, Falma gradually made a name for himself as a pharmacist despite his young age, even gaining recognition from the imperial court. When he finally wins a proper pharmacy of his own, he decides to pursue his goal of improving medical care in the Saint Fleuve Empire and making it accessible to all.
Sources
1/ https://Google.com/
2/ https://internationalnewsagency.org/isekai-yakkyoku-light-novels-could-be-adapted-to-anime/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos