Isekai Yakkyoku light novels can be adapted with anime

A leak revealed the domain registration online (http://isekai-yakkyoku.jp/), which would have to do with an animated adaptation of light novels written by Liz Takayama and illustrated by Keepout, Isekai Yakkyoku ( Parallel World Pharmacy). The information is awaiting confirmation.

Takayama and Keeptou began publishing light novels through publisher Kadokawa in MF Books in January 2016. The publisher published the sixth volume in March 2018, followed by the seventh in July 2019 in Japan. The work also inspires a manga adaptation by Sei Takano, which has been published through the ComicWalker digital service since November 2016 in Japan.

Summary of Isekai Yakkyoku

After losing his little sister to an incurable disease, world-renowned medical researcher Kanji Yakutani gave his all to cure patients by devoting his life to inventing new medicines. After working to death at the age of 31, the former pharmacist wakes up like a 10-year-old whose body was struck by lightning. He discovers that he is reincarnated in a medieval world like Falma, a son of the respected De Medici family.

In a world where the divine arts exist, the magic bestowed by the blessings of the protective deities, Falma realizes that her body harbors the protective deity of medicine. The child is given the divine mythical arts of creation and reduction, as well as the ability to immediately diagnose diseases in human bodies.

He soon discovers the terrible state of medicine in this world: only the nobles can afford medical care, which is more ineffective and at worst. Using his modern knowledge and divine powers, Falma gradually made a name for himself as a pharmacist despite his young age, even gaining recognition from the imperial court. When he finally wins a proper pharmacy of his own, he decides to pursue his goal of improving medical care in the Saint Fleuve Empire and making it accessible to all.