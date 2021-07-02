Safety news you need: The world of work





Our summary of links this week includes a framework for improving safety and health in Switzerland changing the world of work; steps to create a diverse, equitable and inclusive workforce; a resource for measuring employee well-being; and tips for exploiting the strengths of each generation of workers. You will also learn about a call for improvements in chemical safety standards; use of technology that can be worn in the warehouse; and hazards of working in extreme heat. The European Union has adopted a strategic framework for occupational safety and health. Identifies three main objectives. Read more

Are your LGBTQ team members able to bring their talents and themselves to full work? These steps can help strengthen your diversity, equality, and inclusion efforts, and improve security. Read more

A new NIOSH tool provides employers with a way to assess employee well-being. Read more

Each generation has something unique to teach others. Here are some ways to promote leadership and counseling. Read more

Former OSHA director David Michaels is calling for improvements to ensure chemical manufacturing processes and products are safe. Read more

Warehouses are using wearable technology to reduce the pain and strain associated with lifting heavy weights. Read more

Extreme heat is dangerous for all workers, but certain populations are disproportionately affected. Read more

