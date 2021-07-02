ATSG announces new President of Omni Air International | tidings





TULSA, Okla .– (WIRE BUSINESS) – 1 July 2021 – The Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATSG) announced today that Omni Air International, LLC, a subsidiary of ATSG Airlines, has appointed Dan Orcutt as president of the airline, effective immediately. Jeff Crippen, who has served as president since 2008, will remain the airline chief executive until his retirement at the end of the year. This press release contains multimedia. See the full publication here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210701005926/sq/ Dan Orcutt has been named President of Omni Air International. (Photo: Business Wire) Orcutt has been Omni Chief Operating Officer since 2017. He has been the responsible executive of FAA Enterprises with responsibility and authority for all matters relating to flight operations, maintenance, control of system operations, technology, safety, security and travel. He is also a current and qualified Captain of the Boeing 777. Prior to joining Omni, Orcutt served 26 years in the U.S. Air Force, retiring as Brigadier General in November 2017. Along the way, he served as a White House Member at NASA Headquarters, in the division of the strategy of the two Air Operations Centers, and flew in numerous named operations, most recently as a flying wing commander in combat over Iraq and Syria from 2015-2016. As Deputy Commander of the First Air Force, he assisted the commander in organizing, equipping and operating air defense forces in support of Northern Command and providing defense support to civilian authorities during natural disasters. Orcutt is a Distinguished Graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy and holds three master’s degrees in Airspace Management, National Security Strategy, and National Resource Strategy. He has served on the Board of Governors for the Civil Air Patrol and participates in various voluntary community service programs. “I am pleased to appoint Dan to lead Omni in the future,” Crippen remarked. “The airline will benefit greatly from its exceptional experience and its long record of leadership excellence.” Crippen joined Omni as president and CEO in 2008. Under his leadership, Omni has become a leader in passenger flight for the U.S. military, other government agencies, and card trading programs. Prior to joining Omni, he spent a 20-year career at Wichita-based Ryan International Airlines as president and chief executive officer. “Jeff has had an outstanding career at Omni, transforming the airline from a simple charter service provider to a global leader in government flights and innovative business card solutions,” said Rich Corrado, ATSG president and CEO. well-known and respected leader who has developed a flexible, agile organization that responds to market changes as well as the needs of its customers. About Omni Air International, LLC Omni Air International, LLC is a FAR Part 121 and IOSA registered airline based at Tulsa International Airport in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Specializes in worldwide charter passenger flights and ACMI leasing, primarily to commercial customers and US and allied governments, using its extraordinary fleet of 15 Boeing 767 and 777 aircraft. Omni is a wholly owned subsidiary of Air Freight Services Group, Inc. To learn more, visit www.oai.aero. About Air Freight Services Group, Inc. (ATSG) ATSG is a leading provider of aircraft rental and air freight and passenger transport and related services to domestic and foreign air carriers and other companies that transfer their cargo and passenger air freight requirements to cargo. ATSG, through its leasing subsidiaries and airlines, is the world’s largest owner and operator of converted Boeing 767 cargo aircraft. Through its main subsidiaries, including three airlines with special and distinctive FAA certifications of SH .BA 121 Air Carriers, ATSG offers aircraft rental, air freight elevator, ACMI and passenger charter services, aircraft maintenance services and airport ground services. ATSG subsidiaries include ABX Air, Inc.; Global Air Solutions, Inc.; Air Maintenance and Engineering Services, Inc., including its subsidiary, Pemco World Air Services, Inc.; International Air Transport, Inc.; Transportation Aircraft Management, Inc.; and Omni Air International, LLC. For more information, please see www.atsginc.com. See the source version at businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210701005926/sq/ CONTACTS: Quint O. Turner, ATSG Inc. Chief Financial Officer 937-382-5591 Keyword: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA OKLAHOMA Industry Keyword: TRANSPORT Travel AIR TRANSPORT SOURCE: Air Freight Services Group, Inc. Business wire for copyright 2021. PUB: 07/01/2021 05:26 PM / Disk: 07/01/2021 05:26 PM http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210701005926/sq

