Turkey formally withdraws from historic treaty protecting women from violence





Turkey formally withdrew on Thursday from a landmark treaty protecting women from violence and signed in its city of Istanbul, although President Recep Tayyip Erdogan insisted it would not be a step backwards for women. Hundreds of women demonstrated in Istanbul late Thursday, holding banners saying they would not give up the Istanbul Convention of the Council of Europe. “It’s not over for us,” read one. Similar protests took place in other Turkish cities. Erdogan ended the country’s participation in the convention with an unexpected overnight decree in March, prompting condemnation from women’s rights groups and Western countries. A court appeal to stop the withdrawal was rejected this week. Erdogan announced on Thursday his “Action Plan for Combating Violence Against Women,” which includes goals such as reviewing trials, improving defense services and collecting data on violence. “Some groups are trying to present our official withdrawal from the Istanbul convention on July 1 as going backwards,” he said. “Just as our fight against violence against women did not begin with the Istanbul Convention, it will not end with our withdrawal.” In March, the Turkish Presidency Communications Directorate issued a statement saying the Istanbul Convention had been “kidnapped” by those “trying to normalize homosexuality – which is incompatible with Turkey’s social and family values”. Erdogan stressed on Thursday the traditional values ​​of family and gender, saying that fighting violence against women was also a fight to “protect the rights and honor of mothers, women, our daughters”. Women, LGBT groups and others have protested the decision. They say the pillars of the convention on the prevention, protection, prosecution and coordination of policies, as well as its identification of gender-based violence, are essential for the protection of women in Turkey. Hundreds of women gathered on Thursday amid a heavy police presence on the main pedestrian street in Istanbul. Police closed the area but later briefly removed the barricades to allow a short march. Protesters held colorful banners and rainbow flags, played music, whistled and shouted slogans. Download NBC News app for news and policies On Saturday, police dispersed LGBT protesters with tear gas and arrested dozens, who were later released. Data from the We Will Stop Femicide group show that 189 women have been killed so far in 2021 in the country, and 409 last year. Amnesty International called Turkey’s withdrawal “shameful” in a statement. “In today ‘s midnight strike, Turkey turned its back on the gold standard for the safety of women and girls. The withdrawal sends a reckless and dangerous message to perpetrators who abuse, mutilate and kill: That they can continue to do so without punished, “said Amnesty International Secretary-General Agnes Callamard.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/news/world/turkey-officially-withdraws-landmark-international-treaty-protecting-women-violence-n1272920 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos