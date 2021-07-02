Pioneertown International Film Festival is announced tidings





Angels, July 1, 2021 / PRNewswire / –Award-winning filmmaker Julian T. Pinder and his team proudly announce the start of the inauguration The pioneer city International Film Festival, taking place in the iconic desert city throughout‘talk, just 2 hours from nearby LA Joshua Tree. The festival is held over the last weekend of August, a comprehensive 3-day experience celebrating the western genre and independent cinema, featuring an Opening Night performance by Dandy Warhols, a premiere of Night Opening The last hunt(Jason Momoa-western produced), and the presentation of premieres, restored classics, anniversary performances, legendary actors and directors present, live groups, master classes, events and much more. A film festival created for the true cinephile and seeker of experience, including under-the-star performances and restoration of original buildings, sound scenes and surrounding farms built in 1940‘s nga Roy Rogers and Friends as a Living, Breathing Film, Western group. Festival‘s Chief Programmer is ToddLuoto from the Sundance Film Festival. Celebrities and industry professionals involved for this inaugural year, include a performance by FAR WARHOLS, KALTA e The last hunt attending the Opening Night Premiere, JOE DANTE, director of The Burbs, Gremlins, Innerspace, recording his podcast hit Movies that made me, RON NERNDEHURIdirector of Slickers City AND vibration, introducing a 30th anniversary of Slickers City with special guest PHIL NIBBELINKintroducing an anniversary screen of his western animation Fivel Goes West, LIDER GRAHAMpresenting the anniversary screenings of his iconic documentaries of the Outlaw Country The main heart roads and revised heart highways, and Festival‘Prestigious Board of Advisors,which includes: actress and daughter of Jack Nicholson JENNIFER NICHOLSON, PRODUCER CHRIS HANLEY (Breakers Spring, American Psycho, The Virgin Suicides, Buffalo 66…), actor and director KAMARGO CHRIST (Dexter, House of Cards, twilight), musician MAT B BHET, (lead singer of the group) Kill Hannah,Head of Music Partnership at CAMEO), actor RAOUL MAX TRUJILLO (peaks,Devil Icon Zero Wolf at And Mel Gibson Apocalypse), actress, producer and daughter of a filmmaker Monte Hellman, MELISSA HELLMAN (Risks at work, for Muriel, Macadam two ways), high-level entertainment lawyer JORDAN M. BROWNING, and former Warner executive FUSH SHORT. This is a very intimate film festival created for the true cinephile and for the experience of seekers. INFORMATION AND TICKETS www.pioneertownfilmfest.com Founder: DIRECTORPINDER JULIAN T (“Fire chasers“with Leonardo Dicaprioand Appian Way,feature-length feature films, documentaries and TV series, founder of production company Intentional movies) Lead programmer: ToddIsland Sundance Film Festival Festival Programmer Indigenous Program Curator: Adam Piron Associate Director of the Sundance Institute‘Indigenous programs View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inaugural-pioneertown-international-film-festivali- i-forewarned-301324575.html SOURCE The pioneer city International Film Festival

