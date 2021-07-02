Taal volcano: Philippines raises risk level as thousands evacuate





The alarm for Taal volcano, about 70 kilometers (43 miles) south of central Manila, was raised from level 2 to level 3 of the 5-level scale, which the seismology and volcanology agency said meant a “magmatic interference” in main crater “could lead to subsequent eruptions”.

Taal is one of the smallest active volcanoes in the world. Despite standing at just 311 meters (1,020 meters), it can be deadly and an explosion in 1911 killed more than 1,300 people.

In January last year, Taal fired a column of ash and steam up to 15 kilometers (9.3 miles) into the sky, forcing more than 100,000 people to flee their homes, widespread flight cancellations and heavy ash in Manila .

While the situation could go either way, authorities on Thursday warned that the type of blast could be potentially more dangerous than last year.

The water in the Taal crater was boiling before and after its eruption, showed a video posted on the seismology agency Facebook page. Magma contacted crater water, which later turned to gas and steam, known as a phreatomagmatic explosion. “Phreatomagmatic is more dangerous because it already has an interaction with magma,” Maria Antonia Bornas, head of the blast monitoring and forecasting agency, told a news conference. The towns of Agoncillo and Laurel, located on the lake around Taal volcano, were at risk of eruption and volcanic tsunami, the seismology agency said. The National Disaster Bureau warned of earthquakes linked to the blasts. The evacuation of Agoncillo began late in the afternoon, said Batangas provincial governor Hermilando Mandanas, with more than 3,500 families – nearly 14,500 people – to be relocated to safer areas. Unloading trucks were sent to assist and pay the loaders and evacuation centers were being prepared, he added.

