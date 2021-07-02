‘Tinderbox’: Western Canada extreme heat wave now heading east towards Prairie provinces

As Western Canada rotates by a heat wave that has killed hundreds of people, caused fires and set some national heat records, experts are warning that extreme weather will continue in other parts of the country even after Canada Day.

As hotter temperatures continue to move eastward away from BC, Global News meteorologist Ross Hull said the weather causing the sweat is not over.

According to Hull, many parts of Canada will be hit by hot temperatures – even next week – even though the worst of the heat wave may have passed.

Read more: Hundreds die of extreme heat in western Canada, US, officials say

“The real extreme heat right now, or at least where the heat dome is, is going to Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba,” he said.

The story goes down the ad

While many parts of Alberta are now being bombarded with record temperature breaks, Hull said Saskatchewan and Manitoba need to prepare for peak temperatures in the high 30s within the next two days.

















22:13

Global National: June 30th





Global National: June 30th



“So another hot weekend, potential records (being broken) in Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba over the next two days,” Hull said. “We are in the middle of it, its center has shifted from BC”

Six fires have now spread throughout BC, many of them starting from the dry climate and lack of rain.

The small community of Lytton, BC, which set some national heat records for the country over the weekend, is now being destroyed by a wildfire that has left at least two people dead and much of the city a burning devastation.

The story goes down the ad

Read more: Map of the fire of our wind 2021: Location and size of fires burning around the province

Authorities said Wednesday they were investigating hundreds of deaths in Canada and south of the border that were linked to the extreme heat.

In BC alone, the forensic office said it had received reports of 486 “sudden and unexpected” deaths over the past week as temperature levels rose to record levels.

Trends Most of Lytton, BC destroyed in fire, some residents missing for: officials

EU recommends lifting travel restrictions for Canada, 9 other countries

On Thursday, Alberta set at least 49 temperature records as officials in Jasper Park warned of a possible fire hazard.

















2:07

Increasing number of extreme weather events related to climate change





Increasing number of extreme weather events related to climate change



Temperatures in the Banff and Edmonton areas reached at least 37 C, while the Calgary area saw nearly 36 C. Fort McMurray, an area that saw one of the worst wildfires in Canada ever in 2016, reached blazing temperatures above 40 C.

The story goes down the ad

Some areas set temperature records of 10 C hotter than those previously recorded such as Lake Mildred, Red Earth Creek and Slave Lake.

While experts are wary of pointing to single extreme weather events as indicators of longer-term change, many have directly attributed this excess heat as a direct result of rapidly changing climate.

Read more: ‘The core of the village has been destroyed’: Lytton, the fire of our wind leaves traces of destruction

Stanford University climate scientist Noah Diffenbaugh said earlier this week that we are now in a climate where such extreme weather events are now “much more likely and much more severe”.

And the conditions now. in BC and Oregon and Washington and Northern California are an excellent example.

David Wayne Philips, a senior climatologist for Environment Canada, told Global News on Tuesday that the “human ingredient” made this week’s weather much different than just “your normal heat wave”.

Global News chief meteorologist Anthony Farnell said earlier this week that it was “undeniable” that this was linked to climate change.

















1:52

Federal Climate Change Adaptation Report





Federal Climate Change Adaptation Report



Something like something like a meteorologist I have never seen before, he said.

The story goes down the ad

According to Hull, extreme weather events in BC may not have completely calmed down yet.

“I think the other aspect we are also observing is just inside (before Christ) there are strong storm hours,” he said.

Hull said storms in the interior of BC could indeed be a double-edged sword for the province as the area is severely damp and dry of bones, but any of the storms could potentially ignite a lightning fire.

Read more: Report warns of ‘huge gaps’ in Canada’s preparedness for climate change disasters

In the long run, he said there are now concerns about a possible “box” in Western Canada if the area will see more hot and dry weather.

Weve seen fires light up around Lytton, around the interior, so humidity is needed, but often these storms are quite dry, he said the same situation moves in Alberta as well, or a possibility of storms in areas that are very dry.

–With files by Sean Boynton, Katie Dangerfield and Slav Kornik