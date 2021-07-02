Whitmer Signs Bills That Expand Urgent Insulin Coverage, Eligibility for College Scholarship

LANSING, Gov. Mi Gretchen Whitmer signed several laws into law Thursday, including measures to provide a safety net for those who rely on insulin and to extend eligibility for beneficiaries of state-funded scholarships.

She also vetoed a bill that would allow a Metro Detroit elementary school for at-risk youth to continue operating.

Whitmer signed Senate Bills 155 and 156, which allows pharmacists to dispense emergency supplies of insulin to them with an expired prescription, and requires insurers to provide coverage for the emergency supply.

The bills, sponsored by Sen. Kevin Daley, R-Lum, apply mostly to patients whose prescription insulin had expired and who had not requested or received a prescription renewal, according to an analysis by the Senate Fiscal Agency.

I am happy to see this legislation reach the bottom line and be formally signed into law, said Sen. Daley, R-Lum. Countless Michiganders need insulin to survive, and they should never be put in a place where they can not take their life-saving medicine.

The analysis says the bill was created to reduce short coverage gaps, which could lead to a marginal cost increase for insurers. But these costs can be offset by the lack of coverage gaps for those who are insulin dependent, which can lead to adverse medical outcomes that would increase costs.

For people living with diabetes, access to insulin is a matter of life and death, Whitmer said in a press release Thursday. I am proud to sign Senate Bills 155 and 156 because they provide access to an emergency insulin supply for people who face termination of care and seek insurance to cover that emergency supply.

The governor also signed the House bills 4055 and 4056, which allow the Michigan Treasury Department to use overall scholastic achievement to determine eligibility for competitive Michigan College college scholarship programs rather than relying exclusively on the ACT and SAT.

The Michigan Competitive Scholarship Program is a scholarship opportunity available to undergraduate students pursuing their first degree and is based on financial need and merit. Traditionally, the program has used exactly GPA and standardized testing to evaluate recipients.

Students should be able to afford a college education based on their overall school achievement, especially when faced with unprecedented barriers to taking otherwise required tests like ACT and SAT, Whitmer said.

Invoice package, sponsored by Rep. Sarah Anthony, D-Lansing, acknowledges the challenges many students have had in accessing standardized tests during the COVID-19 pandemic, Whitmer said.

I can’t imagine trying to seek college help and financial aid as a teenager in the midst of a global pandemic, Rep. Said. Sarah Anthony, D-Lansing. Students should not be punished for impossible circumstances beyond their control.

Whitmer signed a number of other bills into law Thursday, ranging from consumer protection to rainwater and sewage improvements, and also vetoed a bill that would have changed the authorizing body’s definition to include a board of a school district so that the ACE Academy in Highland Park can reach a new authorizing entity.

The Highland Park Academy, which serves at-risk youth in Metro Detroit, has not maintained a high quality standard, Whitmer said in a statement explaining its veto.

Central University of Michigan has chosen not to continue to re-authorize the charter school, an academy of a strict discipline that serves students who have been expelled or separated from other schools.

Michigan law allows local school districts that operate K-12 schools to authorize strict discipline academies, but the Highland Park district only serves K-8 students. High school students from Highland Park are assigned to Detroit public schools.

The bill, introduced by Rep. Pamela Hornberger, R-Chesterfield Township, would have allowed a board of every Michigan school district to authorize a strict discipline academy.

It makes little sense for a school district that currently serves no high school student to take on the responsibility of authorizing a strict disciplinary academy, Whitmer said in her veto letter.

