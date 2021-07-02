World news briefly

The work of U.S. Reconciliation and Episcopal Reconciliation continues

A new working group on truth and reconciliation was announced by the Episcopal Church in the United States this week as part of its efforts to tackle racism, the Episcopal News Service reports. The Executive Council, a body of elected lay and ordained representatives that serves as the governing body of the Churches between the meetings of the General Convention, met for four days this week. Its chairman, the presiding Bishop, the Most Reverend Michael Curry, said the new group would develop proposals for the 80th General Convention, scheduled for July 2022. These would include ways to tell the truth about with our collective racial and ethnic history and current realities, to reckon with our Churches historical and current cooperation with racial injustice, to make commitments to correct old mistakes and repair transgressions, and to discern a vision for healing and reconciliation.

Iranian Christians sentenced to five years

THREE Christians from the Church of Iran have each been sentenced to five years in prison, reports Christian Solidarity Around the World (CSW). Amin Khaki, Milad Goudarzi and Alireza Nourmohammadi received their sentences on Saturday after being convicted of involvement in propaganda against the Islamic regime (News June 25). All three are attractive. CSW President Mervyn Thomas called for their acquittal and urged Iranian authorities to end the relentless campaign of harassment of Christians and other religious minorities through the judiciary.

The founder of the Nigerian orphanage was acquitted

A Nigerian professor who co-founded an orphanage for vulnerable children has been released from the abduction of 19 children by their legal guardians and their confinement in an unregistered orphanage, reports Christian Solidarity Worldwide (News, 17 January 2020). A Kano state high court ruled in favor of Professor Richard Solomon Musa Tarfa on June 24. He is due to return to court on July 27 on a final charge of forgery, which was filed by his attorney for the prosecution the day before his case was dismissed.