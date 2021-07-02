International
World news briefly
The work of U.S. Reconciliation and Episcopal Reconciliation continues
A new working group on truth and reconciliation was announced by the Episcopal Church in the United States this week as part of its efforts to tackle racism, the Episcopal News Service reports. The Executive Council, a body of elected lay and ordained representatives that serves as the governing body of the Churches between the meetings of the General Convention, met for four days this week. Its chairman, the presiding Bishop, the Most Reverend Michael Curry, said the new group would develop proposals for the 80th General Convention, scheduled for July 2022. These would include ways to tell the truth about with our collective racial and ethnic history and current realities, to reckon with our Churches historical and current cooperation with racial injustice, to make commitments to correct old mistakes and repair transgressions, and to discern a vision for healing and reconciliation.
Iranian Christians sentenced to five years
THREE Christians from the Church of Iran have each been sentenced to five years in prison, reports Christian Solidarity Around the World (CSW). Amin Khaki, Milad Goudarzi and Alireza Nourmohammadi received their sentences on Saturday after being convicted of involvement in propaganda against the Islamic regime (News June 25). All three are attractive. CSW President Mervyn Thomas called for their acquittal and urged Iranian authorities to end the relentless campaign of harassment of Christians and other religious minorities through the judiciary.
The founder of the Nigerian orphanage was acquitted
A Nigerian professor who co-founded an orphanage for vulnerable children has been released from the abduction of 19 children by their legal guardians and their confinement in an unregistered orphanage, reports Christian Solidarity Worldwide (News, 17 January 2020). A Kano state high court ruled in favor of Professor Richard Solomon Musa Tarfa on June 24. He is due to return to court on July 27 on a final charge of forgery, which was filed by his attorney for the prosecution the day before his case was dismissed.
(function (d, s, id) { var js, fjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0]; if (d.getElementById(id)) { return; } js = d.createElement(s); js.id = id; js.src = "https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js"; fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, fjs); }(document, 'script', 'facebook-jssdk')); -->
Sources
2/ https://www.churchtimes.co.uk/articles/2021/2-july/news/world/world-news-in-brief
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]