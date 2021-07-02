International
National Cabinet agrees on COVID-19 vaccine targets, halves international achievements
The National Cabinet has agreed to halve the number of people allowed in Australia each week and set vaccination targets.
Main points:
- International arrivals will drop from 6,370 to 3,035 per week
- Modeling is being done to work out which vaccine targets are needed
- Government to adjudicate by leaving vaccinated travelers quarantined for seven instead of 14 days
By July 14, international arrivals will be caught at 3,035 people per week, up from 6,370 and will be in the country until at least early next year.
Prime Minister Scott Morrison said if medical advice on lids changed, the National Cabinet would consider changing lids sooner.
Commercial flight numbers will be cut, but Mr Morrison said the Municipality will, in response, increase the number of repatriation flights.
However, there are no details on how many additional flights will be provided.
The move is a victory for the governments of Victoria, Queensland and Western Australia, who were calling for a significant reduction in passenger limits until a larger part of the population is vaccinated.
He also announced that the federal government, based on medical advice, would conduct a trial of a shorter seven-day quarantine period with a small number of vaccinated travelers, instead of 14 days.
Mr Morrison said South Australia had flagged its willingness to work with the government in court.
South Australian Prime Minister Steven Marshall said no changes would be made to state quarantine arrangements for the trial if they are not approved by SA Health and will not take effect until later this year.
Chief Medical Officer Paul Kelly said the seven-day quarantine test at home “could be very similar to the result of a 14-day hotel quarantine”.
“If people are staying home, it may be safer for them and the community because of reduced interaction with staff,” he said.
Target plan of the four-phase vaccine
As for vaccination targets, the Prime Minister said that a targeted percentage would be modeling the decision on how many people would need stroke for it to be effective against the spread of the Delta variant.
But the group of state and territory leaders agreed on a four-phase plan.
Mr Morrison stressed that some measures were being considered when the population reached the first target to be determined.
“To ease restrictions on vaccinated residents, such as blockades and border controls,” he said.
Achieving the vaccine target in the second phase will also mean setting up international travel caps for unvaccinated and vaccinated travelers.
“To restore the passenger lids inside at that time to the previous levels for unvaccinated returning passengers and then also the larger lids for those who have been vaccinated,” Mr Morrison said.
“We would allow a limited entry of student and economic visa holders, subject to adjustments and quarantine availability.”
He said new quarantine arrangements for vaccinated travelers will also be introduced, based on test results in South Australia.
The third phase sees Australia dealing with COVID-19 as that of seasonal flu and the fourth phase a trip and top-pandemic life, or as Mr Morrison said, “completely in normalcy”.
Mr Morrison would not set a timeline when he hoped Australia would reach that final stage.
“This is an evidence-driven process,” he said.
“What matters is the obstacle [vaccine target] you need to clarify and once we decide that we will be in a better position to have a picture when we can be able to achieve it. “
Opposition leader Anthony Albanese said the government’s announcement did not acknowledge the issues currently facing the spread of vaccines.
“The truth is [Mr Morrison] “I bet the house in AstraZeneca and now we have issues with the supply of other vaccines,” he said.
“He failed to meet the targets for the most vulnerable., Including elderly care residents, older workers, those in disability care and front line workers.”
Opinions need to change, says the Prime Minister
One thing that touched Mr. Morrison and Professor Kelly was the change in thinking about COVID during the four phases as more and more Australians are vaccinated.
“Our mindset for managing COVID-19 needs to change as soon as you move from pre-vaccination to post-vaccination,” Mr Morrison said.
The Chief Medical Officer said it would be important for people to move from focusing on the number of reported cases per day, to how many people were getting seriously ill or dying.
“The Prime Minister has highlighted some key changes in the future in how we actually talk about what is happening with this particular virus in Australia and focus more and more on serious illnesses than on a case-by-case basis,” said Professor Kelly.
“I think you will notice that as we move forward in this, in these different stages.”
