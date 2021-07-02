Covid: entry rules for UK travelers to hottest holiday destinations across Europe | Coronavirus

Most of the UK’s favorite European wine destinations remain outside the borders under the British government of the Covid traffic light travel system. Here is a summary of entry rules from both parties for some popular vacation areas.

Malta

What are the rules?

Malta is on the British green list, namely says the UK government The British are allowed to travel there. Before returning, travelers must take a Covid test and once they return, they must take another one.

Under Maltese rules, travelers from the UK are allowed to enter the country if they can show up proof that they have had both doses of the coronavirus vaccine.

What about the children?

The rules apply to those aged 12 and over. Children aged 5-11 can travel to Malta if they are with their parents or guardians fully vaccinated but must show a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours of arrival. Children under five do not need to take a test.

Spain

What are the rules?

On the UK side, most of Spain remains out of bounds for British visitors, with only the Balearic Islands on the UK governments ’green list, meaning the British can travel there, but the islands can be relocated at some point to list of amber with the rest of the country.

The UK government says Britons should not go to amber list countries. If you go, you should take a test before you leave, quarantine at home when you return to the UK and then do two more tests.

Under Spanish rules, British travelers to mainland Spain and its islands are only allowed to enter the country if they can prove they have been fully vaccinated against the virus at least 14 days before arrival, or may show a negative PCR, TMA, LAMP or Near probation.

Until this week, the Spanish government had planned to allow British tourists into the country without a PCR test, but concerns over what Prime Minister Pedro Snchez called the negative evolution of the Delta variant of the virus have prompted a rethink.

Masks should no longer be worn outdoors where social distancing can be maintained, but they remain mandatory indoors.

What about the children?

Children under 12 do not need to show proof of vaccination or a negative Covid test.

Portugal

What are the rules?

Portugal and the Azores are on the Britains amber list, but the Madeira archipelago is on the green viewing list.

British visitors traveling to Portugal or the Azores will need to show a negative PCR test or antigen test and must quarantine for two weeks upon arrival if they have not been fully vaccinated against Covid.

The rules, which will remain in force until at least July 11, state that Britons arriving by land, air or sea must show evidence that they are fully vaccinated or self-isolated for 14 days at home or in a indicated by health authorities. Restrictions do not apply to visitors to Madeira.

What about the children?

Children under 12 years of age are exempt from the obligation to show a negative test.

France

What are the rules?

France is on the UK amber list.

French restrictions mandate that unless you are a French or EU citizen or permanent resident, UK travelers who have not been fully vaccinated will need a substantial reason to enter the country, such as a family or emergency medical, or must work in a profession considered essential.

They will also need an international travel certificate, a sworn statement that they have no symptoms and a negative PCR or antigen test and must be self-isolated for seven days.

Even fully vaccinated travelers from the UK must submit a negative PCR test older than 72 hours or an antigen test less than 48 hours older.

Masks are mandatory in enclosed public spaces in France, but are no longer needed outside, except in crowded areas such as street markets and sports venues.

What about the children?

Evidence restrictions do not apply to children under 11 years of age.

Ital

What are the rules?

Italy is on the Britains amber list.

In June, Italy again imposed a five-day quarantine rule on people arriving in the country from the UK amid the rapidly spreading Delta variant in Britain. The rule, which also applies to people traveling to the UK within 14 days of their departure, is valid until July 30, although this may be extended.

Travelers to the UK in Italy must also provide evidence of a negative test for Covid-19 taken within 48 hours of their departure, regardless of whether they have been fully vaccinated. They must also take a test at the end of their five-day quarantine period in Italy and test negative before being released. Covid-19 tests in Italy are free, at the cost of a rapid antigen analysis ranging between 15 (13) and 22 and in some cases, as at some airports and train stations, the test is free.

What about the children?

Children under six do not need to take a test, but should do quarantine.

Greece

What are the rules?

Greece is on the UK amber list.

As Greece prepares to increase tourist arrivals in July, the government announced a new set of travel rules for its islands.

From Monday, the regulations that normally apply when boarding aircraft will apply to ships with passengers required to show either a Covid-19 vaccination certificate, a negative PCR test performed within a 72-hour period, a virus recovery test, or a rapid test performed no more than 48 hours before departure.

What about the children?

Minors between the ages of 12 and 17 should only do self-tests that prove they are negative while children younger than 12 will be able to travel freely.

Cyprus

What are the rules?

Cyprus is on the Britains amber list.

Travelers to the UK would go to Cyprus you must have a PCR test less than 72 hours before departure and show evidence of a negative result. Cypriot citizens and family members and people legally residing in Cyprus only need to take a laboratory test upon arrival and at their own expense. Then they have to self-isolate themselves until they get a negative result. Visitors must complete a Cyprus flight permit prior to their trip, which includes uploading their PCR test results. Those who have evidence that they have been fully vaccinated do not need to undergo a PCR test before departure, but must obtain a flight permit anyway. Fully vaccinated people will not need quarantine in Cyprus, which is on the amber list.

What about the children?

The tests are not required for children under 12, but they still need a flight permit to Cyprus.

Tunisia

What are the rules?

Tunisia is on the UK red list, which means the British government says Britons should not travel there. If you go, you should take a test before leaving, quarantine at a hotel when you arrive in the UK and then take two more tests.

All travelers to Tunisia need it show a negative result from a PCR test taken less than 72 hours before travel, and also required to be isolated for seven days upon arrival. But those who can show evidence that they have been fully vaccinated, or tested positive for coronavirus at least six weeks before the start date, are exempt from the requirements.

What about the children?

Children under the age of 12 are excluded from testing.

Turkey

What are the rules?

Turkey is also on the UK red list.

From the Turkish side, travelers arriving in Turkey from the UK will have to show up proof of a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours prior to arrival.

What about the children?

All travelers over the age of six must complete a traveler entry form at least four days before their arrival in Turkey. Children under six are excluded.