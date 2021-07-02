Greece Member Neo-Nazi Golden Dawn Arrested After 9 Months on the Run





ATHIN authorities Greek authorities have arrested a convicted member of the neo-Nazi Golden Dawn party after nine months on the run, a government minister said on Friday. Christos Pappas, the party’s deputy leader, was taken into custody late Thursday in Athens. He is among six former lawmakers sentenced to 13 years in prison following a landmark trial in October that found Golden Dawn had acted like a criminal organization, systematically carrying out violent attacks on left-wing critics and migrants. He escaped shortly before the sentencing was announced in mid-October, but will now join the other leadership of the organizations in jail. The fall of Golden Dawn was as dramatic as its rise, prompted by the 2013 assassination of left-wing musician Pavlos Fyssas by one of its members, Giorgos Roupakias. The assassination led to the arrest of the party leadership and a five-year trial that jailed most of its politicians and dozens of its supporters.

Starting as a far-right dark group in the 1980s, Golden Dawn was catapulted into mainstream Greek politics a decade ago after turning to public discontent against austerity measures imposed by Greece’s international creditors and a growing influx of migrants . He modeled himself as a patriotic, anti-establishment party and gained a solid foothold in Parliament from 2012 to 2019, becoming the third largest party at its helm. However, Golden Dawn discreetly maintained links with far-right parties in Europe and the United States, even though its members played parties inclined to neo-Nazi symbols and tools. Mr Pappas, for example, described his photographs performing the Nazi salute (one to his little boy) as he joked around. Police initially suspected Mr Pappas, 59, may have fled the country, and an international arrest warrant was issued this January. However, it turned out he was much closer to home: Police said late Thursday that officers had tracked him down in an apartment near central Athens and arrested him along with a 52-year-old woman. There were few details immediately available about the lives of fugitive neo-Nazis on the run. Speaking by telephone on Friday ahead of Mr Pappass’ planned transfer to the high-security Domokos prison in central Greece, his lawyer, Pericles Stavrianakis, said his client had told him he was just passing by the apartment where he was caught. and that he had not traveled abroad in the last nine months.

Mr Pappas was one of two prominent Golden Dawn members who escaped jail after their sentence. The second was Ioannis Lagos, a member of the European Parliament who had taken advantage of his immunity to avoid his sentence until his fellow lawmakers revoked him. This led to his extradition to Greece in May. Greece’s center-right government on Friday welcomed Mr Pappas’ arrest as the latest chapter in the party’s troubled history, which closed its headquarters in the autumn of 2019 after failing to re-enter the Greek Parliament. Although less far-right parties have emerged on the eve of Golden Dawn, they are much smaller and have not been linked to violence. Greek democracy fought and eliminated the toxic poison of Golden Dawn, Aristotle Peloni, a government spokeswoman, said in a statement. With the arrest of Christos Pappas, the chapter of this criminal organization is finally closed.

