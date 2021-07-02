Qatar Airways: The new plan of the Saudi airline targets Emirates, Qatar Airways





Saudi Arabia plans to target international transit passenger traffic with its new national airline, going head-to-head with Emirates and Qatar Airways and reviving regional competition. Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who is pushing for economic diversification to remove Saudi Arabia from oil revenues and create jobs, announced a transport and logistics car on Tuesday that aims to make the kingdom the fifth largest hub of air transit. Two people familiar with the matter said the new airline would increase international routes and echo existing Gulf carriers by transporting people from one country to another through connections to the kingdom, known in industry as the sixth freedom traffic. .

The Ministry of Transport, which has not released details of the plans, did not respond to a Reuters request for comment. The strategy marks a shift for Saudi Arabia whose other airlines, such as the state-owned Saudi Arabia and its low-cost subsidiary, mainly operate domestic services and point-to-point flights to and from the rich country. oil with 35 million people. Saudi expansion threatens to escalate a battle for passengers at a time when travel is hit by the coronavirus pandemic. Long-haul flights such as those operated by Emirates and Qatar Airways are expected to take the longest time to recover. “Trade competition in the aviation industry has always been fierce and regional competition is heating up. Some turbulence in regional relations is on the horizon,” said Robert Mogielnicki, a resident researcher at the Institute of the Arab Gulf States. Dubai, the world’s largest international air travel hub, has announced a five-year plan to increase air and transportation by 50% and double tourism capacity over the next two decades. Every airline requires substantial start-up capital, and experts warn that if Saudi Arabia’s ambition is to compete in transit flights, it may have to face years of losses. The Emirates reported a record annual loss of $ 5.5 billion last month with the pandemic forcing Dubai to intervene with $ 3.1 billion in state support. Etihad Airways has diminished its ambitions after spending billions of dollars to compete unsuccessfully in building a major hub in the UAE capital Abu Dhabi. Riyadh has already moved to compete with the UAE, the region’s business, trade and tourism hub. The Saudi government has said that from 2024 it will stop awarding contracts to firms that do not establish regional headquarters in the kingdom. Prince Mohammed is trying to lure foreign capital to create new industries including tourism, with ambitions to increase overall visitors to 100 million by 2030, from 40 million in 2019. People familiar with the matter said the new Saudi airline may be based in the capital Riyadh and that the sovereign wealth fund PIF is helping set it up. PIF did not respond to a request for comment.



