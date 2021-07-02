More than 6 million applications were made to the EU Settlement Scheme ahead of the June 30 deadline, marking an amazing success in protecting the rights of EU citizens in the UK.

Statistics released today (Friday, July 2) show that there were 6.02 million applications made under the scheme as of June 30, with 5.1 million status grants.

There were more than 5.3 million requests from England, 291,200 from Scotland, 98,600 from Wales and 98,400 from Northern Ireland.

The increase in applications, including more than 400,000 in June alone, means there are about 570,000 applications pending. The government has repeatedly assured those who applied ahead of time that they will have their rights protected until their application is decided, as defined by law, and they have the means to prove their rights protected if it is necessary.

People who submit an application by the deadline receive an Application Certificate, which they can use if they need to prove their immigration status for any reason, such as getting a new job or renting an a new property.

Home Secretary Priti Patel said:

When we left the EU, we promised to protect the rights of EU citizens who have made their living in the UK and developed the hugely successful EU Settlement Scheme to ensure that they can call the UK home in the years to come. Having more than 6 million applications in the scheme is an unprecedented achievement and I am pleased to have secured the rights of so many EU citizens our friends, neighbors and family members.

Most non-complex applications are still deployed within five days. The Home Office has also placed additional resources on completing applications as soon as possible, while about 5,000 old cases may not progress as they are kept in the eligibility phase, for example pending the outcome of an pending prosecution .

The government will take a flexible and pragmatic approach to considering people reasonable reasons to apply late. The Ministry of Interior has published non-exhaustive instructions determining where one might have reasonable grounds for making a late request and has said he will continue to seek people status instead of refusing.

Those currently receiving benefits who have not applied will not see their payments stopped immediately and the Home Office is working closely with the Department of Labor and Pensions and HM Revenue and Customs to contact people who may be eligible to apply. It is important that anyone eligible who has not applied to EUSS does so to ensure that benefit payments are not stopped, and assistance is available to people who may need to apply.

If someone who may be eligible for EUSS and has not made an application is encountered by Immigration Enforcement, they will be issued with a notice giving them a further opportunity, generally 28 days, to apply to EUSS, and will be shown in the support available to do so.

Support for applicants will continue to be available through the Solution Solution Center, Digital Assisted and the network of 72 UK-funded organizations with 22 million out of 22 million from the Home Office by 30 September 2021 to assist the application of groups in need. There is a process to prioritize late applicants when they may be at risk of scarcity.

Minister for Future Borders and Immigration Kevin Foster said:

I am pleased that more than 6 million requests have been made to our extremely successful EU Settlement Scheme and we have a team of 1,500 case staff working for those who are outstanding. The safeguards we have built to protect those who have not yet applied, but who may still be eligible, mean that everyone will be able to get the status they deserve and if you had not missed the deadline, I will encourage you to contact us today so we can help.

The EU Settlement Scheme opened on 30 March 2019 and there will be indefinite space for those with reasonable reasons to apply late to do so.

The EU Settlement Scheme has been open for applications longer than any scheme for UK citizens in the EU. By comparison, schemes in ten EU countries, including Austria, Belgium, France, Slovenia and Sweden, are open for a year or less.

Further information on the EU Settlement Scheme is available on our website media blog.