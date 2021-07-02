Xi seizes the opportunity to lead China on the path to power

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China CPC Central Committee, Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, gives an important speech at a ceremony marking the 100th anniversary of the CPC’s founding in Beijing, the capital of China, July 1, 2021 Ju Peng | Xinhua News Agency Getty Images

Beijing One hundred years since the founding of the Communist Party of China, which it says was born out of a secret meeting on a boat, President Xi Jinping now has a chance to lead the country to become the world’s largest economy. Achieving this level of growth will require China to take on past challenges: the so-called middle-income trap, lack of innovation, and a rapidly aging population. This according to analysts, mainly looking from the outside. For Xi, his eyes are already on the next hundred years, and an unfulfilled dream of the “great renewal of the Chinese nation” which he repeated at the centenary celebrations for the party this week. Xi also holds the senior political position of general secretary of the ruling Central Committee of the Communist Party and chairs China’s military commission. “He has iron in his soul, more than [former President] Hu Jintao, who climbed the ranks without experiencing the trials and tribulations that Xi went through, “the late founder of modern Singapore, Lee Kuan Yew, told US foreign policy experts Graham Allison and Robert D. Blackwill in 2012, shortly before that Xi to officially become president.

The 68-year-old is the son of an early communist leader who rose to the post of deputy prime minister, then suffered political persecution for 16 years under the party’s dominant founder Mao Zedong. Xi himself spent about seven years working in the countryside as a teenager during the Cultural Revolution, which Mao used to regain his power and eliminate his political rivals.

Xi political career

Xi had a job as secretary of the village party, studied at Tsinghua University’s chemical engineering school, then went on his way through government positions across the country, particularly in Fujian and Shanghai provinces, according to state media. Meanwhile, China’s economic reform architect Deng Xiaoping led an economic restructuring that allowed individuals and even foreign businesses to take ownership from the state. Many appreciate these changes for helping lift hundreds of millions of Chinese out of poverty, and turning China into an economy that now ranks second only to the US

The key factors that really fueled China’s phenomenal growth have either ended or declined in performance. Toni Saich Professor, Harvard Kennedy School of Government

“When you think of the centennial of the party, you do not think so much of the party as of the economic progress of the last 30 years,” said Dmitry V. Trenin, director of the Carnegie Moscow Center. “Most people here make steady progress and even higher achievements in the coming years. Clearly history does not work that way,” he said. “There are successes. There are also failures.” Until 2007, Xi was a member of China’s top leadership group and president of the central school for training Communist party leaders. He officially became president in 2013 and launched a comprehensive anti-corruption campaign. In consolidating his power, Xi removed the mandate in 2018 while increasing the party’s role in private business.

‘Medium income trap’

However, China’s economic growth has begun to slow in the last few years, although it remains at relatively high rates compared to other major economies. “The key factors that really fueled China’s phenomenal growth have either ended or declined in performance,” said Tony Saich, a professor at Harvard Kennedy Government School. He noted that of China population aging and inability to continue to rely on foreign direct investment. Xi’s challenge is how to “get financial resources in those parts of the economy that are most productive,” said Saich, who is the author of “From Rebel to Rule: One Hundred Years of the Chinese Communist Party.” Private-run businesses contribute to most of China’s growth and jobs, while the financial system is dominated by state-owned banks that prefer to lend to state-owned enterprises. Beijing often mentions the problem of funding in policy statements, although it is less clear how important the moves are in practice.

Meanwhile, as risks rise from tensions with trading partners like the US, Xi has reorganized calls to increase domestic consumption and build technology at home. This kind of innovation will be harder to achieve than the GDP goals of the past, said Yuen Yuen Ang, associate professor of political science at the University of Michigan. Innovation is “fundamentally uncertain and cannot be planned from above”. But such new growth drivers will be critical for a long time. “The most challenging task for China’s leadership is to avoid the middle-income trap,” Bonnie Glaser, director of the Asia program at the German Marshall Fund, said in an email. “If his system of government fails to achieve that goal, there may be internal instability.” She was referring to the theory that once a country has grown rapidly due to a large free labor force, its economy may stagnate and fail to maintain higher wages for workers and greater growth.

There is always danger when there is a very powerful authoritarian figure because when he chooses to use power this can have very harmful effects on the country. Ann Lee Author of “What the United States Can Learn from China.”

Xi’s individual association with policies in particular raises stakes to ensure growth, said Rana Mitter, professor of modern China history and politics at Oxford University, in an email. The Chinese leader has labeled “Xi Thought” on directives ranging from “socialism with Chinese characteristics” to “diplomacy”. It is common for official documents to begin with the line: “Under the strong leadership of the Communist Party of the Central Committee of China with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core.”

Questions for the future

Next year, the ruling party will hold its 20th National Party Congress, which will signal whether Xi will retain power beyond the two terms of his last predecessors. “There is always danger when there is a very powerful authoritarian figure, because when he chooses to use power it can have very damaging effects on the country,” said Ann Lee, a former professor at Peking University and author of “What States United States can learn from China. “ “So far, since he took power,” she said, “I do not think he has used it to necessarily increase his wealth for selfish reasons, but more for nation-building at this point.” China’s growing economic influence has posed new challenges, including greater opposition from the US President Joe Biden’s administration has criticized China for human rights issues in Xinjiang, Tibet and Hong Kong, Beijing considers part of its internal affairs, along with Taiwan. Taiwan’s democratic government feels differently. Within China, inequalities between central and local government are slowing policy implementation, with some questioning leadership leadership.

Read more about China from CNBC Pro