Hong Kong policeman stabbed to death by ‘lone wolf’





HONG KONG, July 2 (Reuters) – The 50-year-old who stabbed a Hong Kong policeman on the anniversary of the city’s return to Chinese rule on Thursday was a “lone wolf” who carried out a terrorist act, Security Secretary Chris Tha Tang . Police said late Thursday they were investigating an attempted murder and suicide after a man attacked a police officer from behind at 10.05pm (1405 GMT), then stabbed himself in the chest. The man was taken to hospital, where he died about an hour later. The policeman, 28, suffered a 10-centimeter wound in his back and a punctured lung and underwent surgery, police said. Speaking to reporters early Friday, Tang said the stabbing was a “lone wolf terrorist attack”. He said police searched the 50-year-old’s home, whom he did not identify, and said materials on his computer showed he had been “radicalized”, without giving further details. A policeman takes pictures at the site where a man allegedly stabbed a police officer in Causeway Bay, on the 24th anniversary of the former British colony’s return to Chinese rule and on the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China in Hong Kong, China. 1 July 2021. REUTERS / Tyrone Siu Security was tight in Hong Kong on Thursday, with thousands of police officers as well as water trucks and armored vehicles stationed across the city. The anniversary of the surrender is when tens of thousands traditionally gather to protest everything from Beijing’s control of the city to unaffordable housing. Police had banned the meetings this year, citing the coronavirus. A national security law Beijing passed in Hong Kong last year in response to months of pro-democracy protests in 2019 has also discouraged people from gathering. The law punishes everything China considers subversion, secession, terrorism and cooperation with foreign powers. More than a dozen people were arrested for “possession of an imitation firearm, possession of an assault rifle, desecration of the national flag, distribution of unstable publications” and other offenses, according to a government statement. Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam, who had just returned from Beijing to attend the Chinese Communist Party’s centennial celebrations, condemned the stabbing and other illegal actions in a statement. “After several months of unrest in the second half of 2019, members of the public hate violence and highly value the stability of society since the implementation of the National Security Act last year,” she said. Reporting by Jessie Pang and Donny Kwok; Written by Marius Zaharia; Edited by Raju Gopalakrishnan Our standards: Principles of Trust of Thomson Reuters.

