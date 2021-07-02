Statues of Queen Victoria and Elizabeth II toppled in Canada amid anger over Indigenous child deaths | Canada





Statues of Queen Victoria and Queen Elizabeth II have collapsed in Canada amid growing anger over the unveiling of unmarked graves belonging to Indigenous children. A group gathered in the Manitoba legislature in Winnipeg toppled the statue of Victoria on Canada Day, an annual celebration on July 1 that marks the confederation of countries. The members of the group, dressed in orange shirts to honor the indigenous children sent to the country’s well-known residential schools, covered the statue and its pedestal with red hand signs and left a sign that read We Were Once Children. Bring it home. A smaller statue of Elizabeth also collapsed on the east side of the terrain. Both kings are seen as representatives of the colonial history of the countries. Demonstrators tore down statues of Queen Victoria and Queen Elizabeth in Winnipeg this afternoon during rallies in honor of children discovered in unmarked graves at former residential school sites over the past month. pic.twitter.com/Zx0aqPGcOW – APTN News (@APTNNews) July 2, 2021 At least 150,000 indigenous children were taken from their families to attend schools over a century as part of a government campaign to forcibly assimilate children into Canadian society. On Thursday, the Lower Kootenay Gang announced it had discovered 182 human remains in unmarked graves at a former residential school, the latest in a series of bleak discoveries that have rocked the country. Recent revelations had previously led to calls by indigenous groups not to celebrate Canada Day. We will not celebrate Indigenous stolen land and Indigenous stolen lives. Instead we will gather to honor all the lives lost in the Canadian state, the group said No more work, calling for national rallies to support indigenous communities. A filthy statue of Queen Elizabeth II lies on the ground after it collapsed during a Canada Day rally in Winnipeg on Thursday. Photos: Shannon Vanraes / Reuters In Ottawa, thousands gathered in Parliament Hill for Canada’s Annulo Day rally, calling for Shame on Canada and Bring Home. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau acknowledged that the gloomy tone of the federal holiday has taken over this year, an event usually marked by fireworks, picnics and downtown parties. The horrific findings of the remains of hundreds of children in former residential school sites in British Columbia and Saskatchewan have made us rightly reflect on the historical failures of our countries, and the injustices that still exist for indigenous peoples and many others in Canada. he said in a statement. We as Canadians need to be honest with ourselves about our past. How residential schools in Canada robbed the identity and lives of indigenous children On Thursday, Calgary police announced that 10 churches in the city had been vandalized overnight with orange and red paint. One had simply broken a window so that paint could be thrown inside. Police say they painted the handprints and 215 a reference to the first discovery of unmarked graves by Tkemlps at Secwepem in late May, vandalism was linked to outrage over unmarked graves. Protesters have increasingly targeted historical figures who were collaborators in the creation and operation of schools, which lasted more than a century. Last month, protesters also tore down the statue of Egerton Ryerson in Toronto. A prominent figure, Ryerson is widely seen as an architect of the country’s residential school system. In the UK, a Downing Street spokesman said: We condemn any damage to the Queen’s statues. Our thoughts are with the indigenous communities of Canada, following these tragic discoveries.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/jul/02/queen-victoria-statue-toppled-in-canada-amid-anger-at-deaths-of-indigenous-children The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

