Evacuations at Castlegar, Cariboo after BC recorded 62 new fires, 29K lightning in 24 hours





New evacuations were taking place in central and southeastern British Columbia following a significant escalation of overnight fire activity. The City of Castlegar issued an evacuation order Thursday afternoon for properties on Meadowbrook Drive, Tassone Place, Highland Drive and Castleview Care Center residents due to the rapidly growing Creek Creek fire. Read more: Map of the fire of our wind 2021: Location and size of fires burning around the province Central Kootenay Regional District declared a local emergency and issued its own evacuation order for 28 properties in Electoral District J, including s on 14th Ave., Fernwood Drive, Highway 3, Killough Road, Lucas Ave, Lucas Road, Mason Street and Merry Creek Forest Service. The evacuees were heading to the County Recreation Center at 2101 Avenue 6. The story goes down the ad Smoke is seen rising from the Merry Creek fire near Castlegar on Thursday.

The fire, which was discovered Thursday, rose from two to seven acres in just a few hours. Teams from the Christ Fire Service and the fire departments Castlegar and Ootischenia were on stage. The Wildfire BC service said the fire was suspected to have been caused by humans and added that it was producing smoke that was very visible from Castlegar, Highway 22 and surrounding areas. Update – # BCHwy3 CLOSE mes # BCHwy3B at Nancy Greene County Park for #Kastragar due to an evacuation for a forest fire. There is no anticipated reopening time. Deviation in force through # BCHwy3B through # TrailBC AND #Rossland. For more information visit: https://t.co/MqX9QuRgcN pic.twitter.com/EXdZ9ZokJY – DriveBC (@DriveBC) July 1, 2021 The story goes down the ad DriveBC said Highway 3 was closed between Highway 22 intersection and Nancy Green Provincial Park in response; a detour was in place via Highway 3B via Trail and Rossland. Trends Bill Cosby was released from prison after the conviction for sexual assault was overturned by the court

N PH PHOTO: Scene of destruction after fire destroys Lytton village, BC That came after Prime Minister John Horgan said the province had seen 29,000 lightning strikes and 62 new fires over a 24-hour period at a conference on Thursday fires. Read more: Most of Lyton, BC was destroyed in the fire, some residents do not count for: officials Late Wednesday, Cariboo Regional District issued an evacuation order for 679 properties on Lake Deka, about 40 miles east of 100 Mile House, due to a lightning strike caused by 70 acres. Residents were required to register at an emergency social services center at 175 Wrangler Way in the 100 Mile House. On Thursday, mapping by BC Wildfire showed more than two dozen fires in a 40-kilometer semicircle east of 100 Mile House.















Eight regions of British Columbia, including Peace River, North and West Columbia, North Thompson, the Okanagan Valley and Shuswap were also under severe storm hours on Thursday. The story goes down the ad Read more: Strict storm hour released for North Okanagan, Shuswap Environment Canada warned of lightning, strong winds, heavy hail and heavy rain. “Strong wind gusts can throw loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches from trees and overturn large vehicles,” she said. “Intense lightning is likely with every storm that develops.”















The Wildfire Service BC said it was expecting another “challenging day” due to the extremely high fire risk from “unprecedented hot and dry conditions” following the province’s record heat wave. “Spark-causing fires are at high risk of aggressive, rapid activity,” she said. Read more: ‘It’s awful’: Residents missing, damage rate leaves Lytton fire on edge The story goes down the ad Horgan said the province had been in contact with the federal government regarding support, up to and including assistance from Canadian Forces. “I regret to say that this is the third of five years of terrible fires in my time at this job,” he said, adding that the province was now facing the reality of climate change. “We will see high temperament increases over long periods of time, increasingly fiery seasons.” Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth said the province could “absolutely implement” a new provincial state of emergency if conditions worsen, “as we have seen in past fire seasons”. © 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

